‘X Burlesque’ plans a ‘private’ return to the Strip

"X Burlesque" at The Flamingo on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Edison Graff/Stardust Fallout)

"X Burlesque" at The Flamingo on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Edison Graff/Stardust Fallout)

"X Burlesque" at The Flamingo on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Edison Graff/Stardust Fallout)

“X Burlesque” is promoting a private, pandemic-protocol permitting production at the Flamingo.

The popular topless revue launches “X Burlesque, Private Edition” on Jan. 7. Producers Matt and Angela Stabile say the revue will play to an “X-clusive” crowd of 30 ticket holders per show. That means 15 tw0-section pods (or, tables) in the venue.

Two performances are set from Thursdays through Saturdays, at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets are $199 per couple (not including fees). The Stabiles say they will stage this format until larger public gatherings are permitted. Gov. Steve Sisolak has ordered the current protocols at least through Jan. 15.

Theater-goers at X Burlesque Showroom (Bugys’s Cabaret) receive one bottle of champagne per table, a signed “X Burlesque” poster, and a Q&A with the cast. There is one question per table, and don’t burn the question by asking, “Can I ask another question?”

“X Burlesque” opened at Flamingo in 2007. The show’s original version opened at the old Aladdin (now Planet Hollywood) in 2002. The Stabiles also produce “X Country” at Harrah’s Cabaret, which holds the distinction of being the first ticketed show to return to a Strip hotel-casino after the COVID shutdown was lifted. The show was back onstage on Oct. 22, and continues to run through pandemic capacity restrictions.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.