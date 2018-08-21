You can be cast in a Las Vegas episode of ‘Property Brothers’

The “Property Brothers” of Las Vegas are shooting next season in a familiar locale — Las Vegas.
And twin reality-show stalwarts Jonathan and Drew Scott need your help.
A casting call for the HGTV series is opening, with shooting and renovating to begin in January. From show producers, the criteria to qualify:
• Fun, interesting and opinionated people who want to renovate a fixer-upper.
• Interested candidates must live in, or be moving to Las Vegas.
• Must have a minimum renovation budget of $90,000, ready to spend.
• Flexible and available for up to 10 days of filming, staggered over 7-8 weeks.
Additionally, because of tight timelines, the show says it cannot accommodate the construction of additions.
From the release announcing the call: “There are many benefits to being a part of our show, including a quick renovation timeline of only seven weeks, Jonathan’s expert construction and design team at your disposal, as well as a bunch of free and discounted products – with a minimum value of $20,000. Once we’re done, these are all fully furnished, move-in ready spaces!”
Anyone interested in being on the show can go click this site: https://propertybrothers.castingcrane.com.
