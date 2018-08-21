You can be cast in a Las Vegas episode of ‘Property Brothers’

The “Property Brothers” of Las Vegas are shooting next season in a familiar locale — Las Vegas.

Jonathan and Drew Scott, who star on the HGTV's "Property Brothers," relax in their Las Vegas home. (Tonya Harvey/Real Estate Millions)

Images of the construction process of the exterior of Drew and Jonathan Scott's Las Vegas home. (Courtesy, HGTV)

The “Property Brothers” of Las Vegas are shooting next season in a familiar locale — Las Vegas.

And twin reality-show stalwarts Jonathan and Drew Scott need your help.

A casting call for the HGTV series is opening, with shooting and renovating to begin in January. From show producers, the criteria to qualify:

• Fun, interesting and opinionated people who want to renovate a fixer-upper.

• Interested candidates must live in, or be moving to Las Vegas.

• Must have a minimum renovation budget of $90,000, ready to spend.

• Flexible and available for up to 10 days of filming, staggered over 7-8 weeks.

Additionally, because of tight timelines, the show says it cannot accommodate the construction of additions.

From the release announcing the call: “There are many benefits to being a part of our show, including a quick renovation timeline of only seven weeks, Jonathan’s expert construction and design team at your disposal, as well as a bunch of free and discounted products – with a minimum value of $20,000. Once we’re done, these are all fully furnished, move-in ready spaces!”

Anyone interested in being on the show can go click this site: https://propertybrothers.castingcrane.com.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.