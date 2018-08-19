Kats

Zip line helping pay for new light show in downtown Las Vegas

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2018 - 5:58 pm
 

Every day, the shadows of riders on the SlotZilla zip line whiz past the windows of Patrick Hughes’ office at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas.

Those soaring silhouettes seem to be choreographed as Hughes, the FSE president, talks of how the canopy’s $32.8 million overhaul came to be. Turns out that SlotZilla, which runs two zip lines high above Fremont Street, is more than a thrill ride.

It’s also a cash machine, important in the complex network that is paying for the new FSE light show.

“We had to recreate the successful public-private partnership that built the canopy in the first place,” says Hughes, referring to the original construction of the light show above Fremont Street in December 1995. “We have the LVCA, whose purpose is to drive visitation and is fueled by hotel-tax revenues. We have the city of Las Vegas, which owns the structure. And, we have the private casino owners and the Fremont Street Experience Board of Directors, who are paying more than $12 million.

“And that money is primary from SlotZilla. The zip line is integral to the future of the Fremont Street Experience.”

More than 22 million visitors descend on Fremont Street each year, and they are not just making the trip to check out the guy slamming paint drums on Circle 18. The light show is a major entertainment vehicle, but it’s as outdated as the reality show “The Casino” — which was shown on the big screen the night its most recent overhaul debuted in 2014.

“Fremont Street is a destination within the destination of Las Vegas,” Hughes says. “We have to remain aware of that, and to give tourists a reason to want to come back to Las Vegas. The canopy, right now, doesn’t do that.”

For the uninitiated, the Fremont Street Experience is the name of the downtown promenade and also of the partnership of hotels on Fremont Street. FSE is operated similar to a homeowners association, composed of the D Las Vegas, Four Queens, California Hotel, Golden Gate, Golden Nugget, Fremont, Binion’s and Main Street Station.

Those operators combined to build SlotZilla in November 2014. Profits (pretty obviously) are not used to improve SlotZilla; they are to pay for a fantastic new light show opening on New Year’s Eve 2019.

“This is much more than just brighter lights, a hell of a lot more than that,” Hughes says. ‘When I am looking at the canopy, I’m seeing a one-dimensional experience. When you have the largest LED screen in the world, you have to be more than that. People want it to be current, they want to interact with it.”

The new show will be quadruple the current resolution and up to eight times as bright. The show will have a “sleep period,” likely from 4 a.m.-8 a.m. daily. Audio-visual entertainment from such bands as Imagine Dragons, The Killers, The Who and even EDM superstar Tiesto will continue. But the images will expand to more natural landscapes.

“In the morning, we’ll have the sun rising over a beach with the ocean and the waves coming in,” Hughes says. “Then we’ll see another sunrise, where you’ll be flying through as if you’re a bird crossing a beach, then an island. Right now, you can only look at the canopy when it is dark.”

Construction begins in April, with testing ready by Dec. 19, 2019. The canopy stretches 1,500 feet with eight sections, each of which will be replaced in overnight sessions. “We’ll turn on a new section, then go to the next,” Hughes says. “But you’ll see the older content on the new screens, so you won’t know how brilliant it will be until we have it fully installed with new content.”

Key to the new experience will be The Key — an app for visitors to interact with the display as they meander along Fremont Street.

“The Key will be the conduit to the canopy,” Hughes says. “You can vote on the next show in 10 minutes. You can order a message to play on the LED — you can say, ‘Look up!’ And it will say, ‘I want a divorce!’ “

That’s Hughes’ effective, if curiously cynical, example. But expect many marriage proposals, anniversary messages, and happy birthday greetings at the new Viva Vision. Visitors can vote on the next music performance, and The Key screen will light up in sync with the performance. It’ll be a whole thing.

Hughes recalls walking Fremont Street with a pre-scandal Steve Wynn a couple of years ago, when Wynn was famously strapped into SlotZilla for a ride and a photo op. During that visit, Wynn explained to Hughes some of the concepts that were discussed and dismissed about how to improve Fremont Street when he owned Golden Nugget.

“We talked about the ideas that were floated about what to do with Fremont Street, and one of them was to have gondolas on a river, right down Fremont Street, which would have been filled with water,” Hughes says of the concept that was ultimately captured at The Venetian. “There were flying gondolas, an idea that became Masquerade in the Sky at the Rio. Another idea was to bring the Starship Enterprise and — poof! — that went away.

“But developing the canopy, this worked. And when we finish, we’re going to have a party like no other.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program where community and business leaders joined to welcome students back with an inspirational welcome. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Star Trek fans on show’s enduring popularity
Star Trek fans at the Star Trek Convention 2018 talk about why they think the show has stayed popular across the years Thursday, August 2, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nonprofit provides clothing for homeless
Sydney Grover of Can You Spare A Story?, talks about how she founded the non-profit organization. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family remembers deceased mother
Family members of Adriann Gallegos remember her. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Camp Broadway teaches kids how to sing and dance
The Smith Center's seventh annual Camp Broadway musical theater program gives 150 kids ages 6-17 an opportunity to learn musical theater skills from industry professionals over a five-day period. Marcus Villagran/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @brokejournalist
Restoring classic Corvettes to perfection
Members of the National Corvette Restorers Society Convention talk about what it takes to earn the NCRS Top Flight Award for a restored Corvette at South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday July 17, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
'NO H8' Campaign comes to Las Vegas
Hundreds of locals participate in the NO H8 campaign founded by Adam Bouska and Jeff Parshley as a response to Proposition 8, a California ban on same-sex marriage. The campaign has since evolved to represent equal treatment for all. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Star Wars and Golden Knights mashup at downtown art shop
Star Wars and Vegas Golden Knights fans attend the Boba Fett Golden Knight Paint Class at The Bubblegum Gallery in Las Vegas, Friday, June 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Clark County recount votes in commission’s District E primary
Clark County staff begin the recount requested by candidate Marco Hernandez in the democratic primary for the County Commission's District E seat on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Long-running local hip hop producer wants Vegas rappers to shine
Las Vegas Hip Hop producer and co-owner of Digital Insight Recording Studios Tiger Stylz reflects on 30 years of music production in the city. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Construction for new 51s ballpark underway
New home of the Las Vegas 51s is planned to be finished by March 2019 in Summerlin according to team president Don Logan. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Entertainment
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
NEIGHBORHOOD MARKETPLACE
Work Space + WareHouse
WareHouse + 2 Offices
TRANSFORMERS LANDSCAPING
SMITTY MOVERS LLC Res/Comm A price you c
Las Vegas Coin Company
WE BUY HOUSES!
Plumbing Solutions of Nevada
Condo for rent in Summerlin
Condo for rent in Northwest
THE HANDYMAN CAN! I Also Haul Junk Away!
Summer Place Apartments
Beautiful single story with golf course views!
List your home for 4%
Get offers on your home in 2 days or less!
Rentals in all areas!
"1 Pro-Services" * HANDYMAN 1/2 The Cost of Contractors!
Champion Roofing
SOUTHWEST ELECTRIC, LLC "Wiring for the Future"
WORK SPACE + WAREHOUSE From $295mo. Trop
WAREHOUSE+ 2 OFFICES $850/mo. Trop/Arvil
NEIGHBORHOOD MARKETPLACE
Active Senior Living at Gramercy Parc Apartments
TRANSFORMERS LANDSCAPING
SMITTY MOVERS LLC Res/Comm A price you c
NW* near Cheyenne and Buffalo $299K 3B
Las Vegas Coin Company
WE BUY HOUSES!
Plumbing Solutions of Nevada
SW HERITAGE PARK 55+ SENIOR APARTS. 702-
5 Acres for Sale in Arizona
Condo for rent in Summerlin
Condo for rent in Northwest
THE HANDYMAN CAN! I Also Haul Junk Away!
Summer Place Apartments
Beautiful single story with golf course views!
List your home for 4%
Get offers on your home in 2 days or less!
A1 Quality Painting Residential & Comm
Rentals in all areas!
"1 Pro-Services" * HANDYMAN 1/2 The Cost of Contractors!
Champion Roofing
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Kats Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like