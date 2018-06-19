Sounding Off

Beatbox performer launches Las Vegas Beatbox Battle

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2018 - 1:16 pm
 

The human metronome answers his own question.

“So what is a professional beat boxer?” he poses.

“It’s something like this. You ready?” he asks rhetorically.

And with that Jay R Beatbox’s mouth becomes a percussive instrument.

He begins by mimicking a series of snare rolls — crack! crack! crack! Then comes the kick drum and the downbeat — say the phrase “boots and cats” focusing only on the consonants if you want to try along at home — followed by swiftly enunciating the letter ‘T,’ which approximates the chatter of a hi-hat.

Beatbox rolls them all into a nimble-tongued rhythmic bed, his hands slicing the air, punctuating the beat, as he gives an impromptu demonstration of how he earned his surname.

A beatbox ambassador

“To this day, that’s one of my intros,” says Beatbox, a linebacker-sized presence in a black ball cap and matching T-shirt. “Then the first thing that comes after that is, ‘Oh, you sound like the guy from ‘Police Academy.’ ”

A woman sitting across from Beatbox at the PublicUs cafe downtown giggles in agreement upon overhearing that last line.

While beatboxing dates back to the dawn of hip-hop, and was a staple in the repertoire of ’80s rap favorites such as the Fat Boys and Biz Markie, it’s not featured as prominently or regularly as it once was.

This is where Beatbox comes in.

He’s something of a local ambassador for the art form — one of the rare performers of his ilk who can actually make a living at it — having played Life is Beautiful, opened for the likes of Wu-Tang Clan, Mobb Deep and Jazzy Jeff, jammed with rock bands and done innumerable private corporate and convention gigs.

Ready for battle

Now, he’s taking things farther with the inaugural Las Vegas Beatbox Battle, where nearly two dozen competitors from the region will vie for a $1,000 grand prize.

The first of what is intended to be an annual, all-ages event takes place from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Downtown Container Park.

The competition is a culmination of years dedicated to the craft for Beatbox, the 31-year-old son of professional boxer and former Olympian Jorge Amparo (Beatbox’s given name is Jorge Amparo Jr. His stage handle, Jay R, represents the “J” and “R” in Jr.)

Beginning at age 15, Amparo taught himself how to beatbox with the aid of a now-defunct peer-to-peer file-sharing service.

“All I had was Limewire and a bad computer,” he says. “I used to wait hours on two or three different tracks to download.”

He was particularly enamored with “If Your Mother Only Knew,” a cut from former Roots member and beatboxing titan Rahzel.

“I was like, ‘How does he say, “If your mother only knew” and do the beat at the same time?’ ” Amparo recalls.

He’d eventually master the tune.

“You learn that, and everything else comes easy,” Amparo says.

‘You live it’

To be a legit beatboxer requires the hip-hop equivalent of a singer’s perfect pitch, the ability to discern a given musical note by ear.

Amparo possesses a similar trait, albeit rhythmically.

He honed the skill by challenging himself to discern a song’s BPM (beats per minute) within five seconds of hearing it.

“That was the test for me growing up, ‘How quickly can I pick it up? How quickly can I hop on a beat and start riding it?’ ” he says.

Nowadays, it’s all become second nature for Amparo — even while immersed in conversation, he can swiftly pick up the beat to the song playing in the background on the cafe’s stereo system.

“I’m always, in my head, always listening to different sounds,” he says.

It’s not something he can just turn off.

“You can’t,” he says. “You live it.”

He takes a beat.

“You learn to live it.”

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
U2 in Vegas through the years
U2 in Vegas through the years
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Black Tap In Las Vegas Makes This Instagram-ready Golden Knights Shake (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre Premieres Until December
‘Until December’ debuts at ‘Ballet & Broadway’ season finale (Carol Cling Las Vegas
Celebrate The Golden Knights With Knights-inpired Latte Art (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
"Hamilton" Fans Line Up Overnight At Smith Center To Get Tickets
"Hamilton" fans line up overnight at Smith Center to get tickets. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week
You can visit the speakeasy in The Mob Museum's basement... if you know the password
6 new foods hitting movie theaters in 2018
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl! The 45-year-old actor posted an adorable photo on Instagram, celebrating his newborn baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson. Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram This is Johnson’s second daughter with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. His oldest daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, came from his previous marriage. Johnson and Hashian first announced they were expecting another child back in January. Congratulations!!
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Car Show celebrates 21st year
The Stray Cats, Jerry Lee Lewis, Duane Eddy, Elvira and Mitch Polzak make appearances the 21st Annual Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend car show at the Orleans hotel and casino on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
This "Alice in Wonderland" cocktail changes colors and flavors while you sip
Take a tour of The Underground at The Mob Museum
Prince death investigation coming to an end
Prosecutors in Minnesota plan an announcement Thursday on the two-year investigation into Prince's death from a drug overdose Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. An autopsy found he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. Search warrants unsealed about a year after Prince died showed that authorities searched his home, cellphone records of associates and his email accounts to try to determine how he got the drug. The county attorney has scheduled a morning announcement at which time charges could be filed.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Big Bounce America visits North Las Vegas
Billing itself as "the biggest bounce house in the world," Big Bounce America visits Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas.
More in Sounding Off
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Sounding Off Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like