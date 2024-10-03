97°F
Ethel M’s Holiday Cactus Garden Lights return next month

Guests walk through Ethel M Chocolates' Holiday Cactus Garden in Henderson, Nov. 5, 2019. (Rach ...
Guests walk through Ethel M Chocolates' Holiday Cactus Garden in Henderson, Nov. 5, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2024 - 6:40 pm
 

Ethel M Chocolates’ annual Holiday Cactus Garden Lights is returning next month for its 31st year.

Starting Friday, Nov. 1, guests can visit Ethel M’s 3-acre Botanical Cactus Garden lit with more than 1 million lights and holiday decor for a $3 entry fee per person.

Entrance fees are waived for guests over 65 years old and under 2 years old.

Guests who attend opening night will receive free admission, complementary hot chocolate and may even see Santa Claus himself, Ethel M’s said in a news release.

The garden will be decked out in festive decor through Jan 4, 2025. Santa will also be available for meet-and-greets daily from 5 p.m. to one hour before closing through Dec. 23, according to Ethel M.

Holiday hours this year for the Holiday Cactus Garden Lights are:

— Nov. 1 and 2: 5 to 10 p.m.

— Nov. 3-17: 5 to 8 p.m.

— Nov. 18 through Dec. 23: 5 to 10 p.m.

— Closed Christmas Day

— Dec. 26-30: 5-10 p.m.

— New Year’s Eve: 5 to 8 p.m.

— Jan. 1-4, 2025: 5 to 10 p.m.

Holiday chocolate tastings are also returning this year with limited edition, seasonal chocolates, which can also be paired with wine for guests of drinking age.

The chocolatier is also introducing designated entertainment nights in the garden with a silent disco, movies and karaoke for $5 a person.

For details on upcoming dates and times for events, visit EthelM.com.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

