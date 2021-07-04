First Allegiant Stadium concert: glowing bodies, dancing in aisles

On a weekend culminating with fireworks, Allegiant Stadium opens with a bang of its own via a four-hour EDM marathon from future bass prime mover Illenium.

People line up on the Hacienda Avenue bridge to enter Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the Illenium concert, Saturday, July 3, 2021.

EDM star Illenium. (Joseph William Janet)

(Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Native son 3lau gets bodies in motion early, as the crowd — glowing like mobile lava lamps in illuminated Illenium bracelets handed out at the door — files in, dancing in the aisles and the long, winding merch lines.

The stadium floor vibrates like a trampoline already as thousands bounce in unison. The sound booming from the stage is almost as big as the room itself, bass levels concussive enough to conjure bubbles in your Coors Light.

“I don’t know if you guys know this, but I grew up in Vegas,” 3lau bellows from the stage amid a melodic, yet bottom-heavy rumble that you feel as much as hear.

Illenium begins his show on a riser near the middle of the arena floor, blue lights shooting into the crowd whose wristbands pulsate with the same color. The hues are blue; the mood the opposite.

Country kingpin Garth Brooks was scheduled to christen the venue last August before the pandemic bumped his show twice.

He’ll play Allegiant Stadium next weekend, July 10.

