3 new restaurants, 2 closings in the Las Vegas Valley

Hakkasan in MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip is offering cocktail and dessert specials to celebrate the fall 2024 Golden Week, a Chinese holiday. (Hakkasan)

A Buffalo Bleu Burger, with blue cheese crumbles, baked spicy buffalo chips and spicy blue cheese dressing, from the new Wing Nutz Tavern, as of September 2024, in Las Vegas. (Wing Nutz)

Bone-in and boneless wings and a buffalo chicken wrap with baked buffalo chips from the new Wing Nutz Tavern, as of September 2024, in Las Vegas. (Wing Nutz)

Gnocchi with truffle cream sauce from Roma Kitchen, which opened on Sept. 16, 2024, in the Southern Highlands area of Las Vegas. (Roma Kitchen)

The dining room of Roma Kitchen, which opened on Sept. 16, 2024, in the Southern Highlands area of Las Vegas. (Roma Kitchen)

Ethel M Chocolates, which has several shops across the Las Vegas Valley, opened its latest store in September 2024 in Downtown Summerlin. (Ethel M Chocolates)

In the latest from the Las Vegas food and drink front:

■ Ethel M Chocolates, known for its annual Holiday Cactus Garden Lights at its Henderson factory and shop, has opened a new store in Downtown Summerlin.

Among the offerings are a five-piece classic sampler, a 16-piece Taste of Las Vegas collectible tin, customized chocolate boxes (in 12, 24 or 40 pieces), 12-piece nuts and caramels collection, chocolate-dipped strawberries and cookies, caramel chocolate-dipped apples (new this fall), milkshakes, and seasonal hot chocolate beginning Nov. 1.

The late Forrest Mars Sr., onetime head of the Mars candy empire, founded Ethel M in Henderson. The chocolate purveyor now has six stores in the Las Vegas Valley, one in Southern California and retailers across the U.S. that sell its products. Visit ethelm.com.

■ Roma Kitchen is now open in Southern Highlands at 10420 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 100, near Cactus Avenue. Steven Kennedy, a longtime Vegas hospitality executive, and executive chef Ricardo Romo created the restaurant. The pair also own Chef’s Roma Kitchen on West Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson.

The menu of Italian standards includes crisp calamari with spicy marinara, stuffed artichokes, chicken piccata bedded in pasta, chicken marsala with seasonal vegetables and roasted potatoes, shareable bone-in veal Parmigiana, and tiramisù or homemade cheesecake for dessert. The 3,000-square-foot restaurant has a full bar. Visit chefsromakitchen.com.

■ Wing Nutz Tavern has launched at 360 E. Tropicana Ave., Suite 110. Wing Nutz also has a shop on North Decatur Boulevard and locations in Utah. The tavern is a new concept for the brand.

While the tavern showcases the Wing Nutz signature — baked wings variously constituted with rubs, sauces and dressings — it also features a larger menu that includes fried items, more alcoholic beverages, gaming, twice daily happy hours on weekdays, and 24/7 hours.

Beyond wings, the larger menu runs to omelettes, burritos and other breakfast dishes; sides and salads; burgers and pastas; sandwiches and wraps; a children’s menu; and desserts. Visit mywingnutz.com.

■ The Garden Las Vegas, a popular LGBTQ bar in the Arts District, served its final drag brunch on Saturday as it closed after four years. Eduardo Cordova, a Vegas developer, launched The Garden in June 2020, replacing Mingo Kitchen & Lounge at 1017 S. First St., Suite 180. The bar announced the closing on its social media.

■ Cali Bombs & Burgers, also known as Cali Burgers, has closed at 2300 E. Lake Mead Blvd. in North Las Vegas. The restaurant, which debuted in June 2019, recently announced on Instagram that it was relocating, with a “new location coming soon.”

Cali Bombs is known for its onion bombs — bursting segmented onions with different fillings — and for its Cali Burgers with classic fixings. The menu also features spiced wings and fries loaded with chili and cheese, carne asada and other fillings. Visit calibombs.com.

From Oct. 1 through 7, Hakkasan in the MGM Grand is celebrating the fall Chinese Golden Week with two specials: a Sichuan Sour with baijiu (Chinese spirit), rum, passion fruit, lime and pineapple ($21), and a Golden Lotus dessert composed of pumpkin cream, Chinese five spice cake and Mandarin sorbet ($18).

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3, Nevada Hand, which provides housing and other support services for low-income seniors and working families, is presenting its annual Block Party at Symphony Park at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave. The event features food, drink, lawn games, music and more. Attire is picnic chic. Must be at least 21. No pets.

Tickets: $50 (includes parking). Purchase/details: nevadahand.org. Paymon’s Fresh Kitchen and Lounge, the longtime Mediterranean and vegetarian restaurant, is again an in-kind sponsor.

Las Vegas Restaurant Week, which ran in June, raised almost $381,000 for Three Square Food Bank, enough to provide almost 1.15 million meals to food-insecure residents of the valley, Three Square recently announced. Participating restaurants offered prix fixe menus or promotions, with a set amount donated to the nonprofit. Visit threesquare.org.

On game days during college and professional football season, Lapa Lounge, Masquerade Bar, Shutters Bar and Sports Bar at the Rio are offering four cocktails for $13.

They are a Blitzing Mary take on a bloody mary with Ketel One, a Margarita Huddle with Teremana Blanco Tequila, a Touchdown Fashioned with Jack Daniel’s, and a Dark & Stormy Defense with Captain Morgan rum. Also, the bars are offering Liquid Death beverages at $6 each or five for $25.

On the same game days, Jake’s Bar at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur is offering a bucket of domestic bottles ($22), a bucket of import bottles ($27) and Modelo drafts ($5).

