Strawberries boost immune health, but how many do you need?

If everyone around you seems to be getting sick and you’re looking for extra protection, pick up some strawberries.

Just a cup of strawberries provides the recommended daily amount of vitamin C. (Getty Images)

There’s a lot of truth to the adage “food is medicine.” While medications are certainly important and necessary, there is a direct relationship between diet and immune health.

Nutrients both directly and indirectly affect our immune cells, which can cause changes in how they function.

Here’s what’s really fortuitous: Right now, there’s a delicious food in season that’s been scientifically shown to support immune health.

So if everyone around you seems to be getting sick and you’re looking for extra protection, head to a farmers market or grocery store ASAP and pick up some strawberries.

Support immune health

Kristy Del Coro, a culinary nutritionist and registered dietitian, says there are a few reasons why strawberries are beneficial for immune health.

“Strawberries contain a variety of nutrients that support immune health, including vitamin C, fiber and flavonoids,” she points out. Vitamin C, fiber and flavonoids (a type of antioxidant) have all been scientifically linked to making the immune system stronger.

“Strawberries are packed with immune-boosting nutrients, most notably vitamin C, which is essential for white blood cell function,” says Lauri Wright, a registered dietitian at the University of South Florida.

This means that white blood cells will be better able to fight off anything that can be a threat to the body, which means a lower chance of getting sick.

Wright says strawberries also contain antioxidants such as anthocyanins and ellagic acid, two more nutrients that protect cells from damage and support a healthy immune response.

Del Coro adds that regularly eating foods with ellagic acid supports long-term health. “It acts as an antioxidant with anti-inflammatory and cancer-protective properties,” she says.

Curious as to how the fiber in vitamin C is connected to immune health? You may be surprised to learn that up to 80 percent of immune cells are located in the gut, and getting enough fiber is key for optimal gut health.

When your gut is in good shape, your immune system will be, too.

How many strawberries?

You might be wondering the quantity of strawberries you have to eat for your immune system to benefit. The reality? It’s less than you probably expect.

“A serving of 1 cup, about eight strawberries, fulfills the recommended value of vitamin C for an entire day. Some research has indicated that people who eat half a cup of strawberries at least three times a week gain significant health benefits,” Del Coro says.

She also points out the dietary recommendations are to eat 1½ to 2 cups of fruit a day, and incorporating strawberries into your diet is certainly helpful for meeting that goal.

To get the most out of strawberries’ health benefits, Wright says, they should be eaten regularly, long term.

“The key is consistency. While a single serving provides a big vitamin C boost, long-term immune support comes from regular intake of antioxidant-rich foods like strawberries,” she explains.

Skip added sugar

While there will always be benefits to eating strawberries, Del Coro says, it’s important to know that including them in a dish doesn’t automatically make that food healthy. For example, using strawberries as cake topping won’t make the cake a healthy dessert or subtract from the added sugar in it.

“You will still get the immune-supporting nutrients from strawberries, but pairing them with high amounts of added sugar and refined flour could dampen some of their benefits. Sugar can promote inflammation and reduce immune function when consumed in excess. A better option? Try pairing strawberries with Greek yogurt, dark chocolate or whole-grain shortcakes (for strawberry shortcake) to maintain a balance of nutrients while still enjoying a treat,” Wright says.

What about when strawberry season is over? Just buy them frozen.

“If you can’t find fresh strawberries that are ripe and delicious, don’t hesitate to buy frozen. Frozen fruit is frozen at its peak ripeness and is likely to have more nutrients, especially vitamin C, than fresh strawberries that have been picked prematurely,” Del Coro says.

Now you know: If your immune system could use extra support, incorporating strawberries into your diet can help. They certainly taste better than cold and flu medicine.