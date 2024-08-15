78°F
4 Vegas restaurants make Yelp’s list of most photographed in US

The entrance to Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant, which offers coastal Mexican cuisine and spirit ...
The entrance to Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant, which offers coastal Mexican cuisine and spirits, at Durango Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
A meat station at Bacchanal Buffet in Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)
A meat station at Bacchanal Buffet in Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)
Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen lies directly on the Las Vegas Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)
Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen lies directly on the Las Vegas Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)
Chyeanne Akima, left, and Leanne Lafua dance as Kanani Cadaoas, all of Las Vegas, sings during ...
Chyeanne Akima, left, and Leanne Lafua dance as Kanani Cadaoas, all of Las Vegas, sings during the grand opening of Zippy’s at the corner of Badura Avenue and Montessouri Street in southwest Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2024 - 6:33 am
 

They were ready for their close-ups. And interiors. And food shots.

On Thursday, Yelp released its list of the Most Photographed Restaurants of the Year, based on how frequently users submitted images of a particular restaurant to the review platform.

Four Las Vegas spots made the 2024 list: Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen at No. 3 and Bacchanal Buffet at No. 5, both in Caesars Palace; Zippy’s, the Hawaiian comfort food place, at No. 11; and Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant in Durango resort at No. 13.

Hell’s Kitchen sits right on the Strip, its exterior embossed with a giant neon pitchfork. The restaurant serves the celebrated chef’s signature dishes, including beef Wellington and sticky toffee pudding. Bacchanal Buffet ranks among the last of the grand old-school buffets on the Strip.

Zippy’s, in southwest Vegas, is the first mainland outpost of the Hawaiian mainstay known for its chili, plate lunch and Korean fried chicken. Mijo Modern Mexican (with hidden Wax Rabbit speakeasy) launched in December at Durango.

Honolulu, with four frequently photographed restaurants, tied with Vegas for the most spots on the list. New York City followed with three. Nep Cafe, a modern Vietnamese restaurant in Irvine, California, came in at No. 1. Visit here for the full list.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

