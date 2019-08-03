(Therapy)

Flights

The Street Corn Tostadas at the new Flights start with white corn tortilla crisps, which are layered with toasted corn, poblano peppers and cotija cheese, drizzled with chipotle aioli and dusted with ancho powder, $10.

Miracle Mile Shops, 702-268-7264, flightsrestaurants.com

Therapy

Fire Roasted Corn, Therapy’s take on Mexican street corn, is freshly roasted corn on the cob covered with lime aioli, cotija cheese and chili powder, $11 at lunch and dinner.

518 E. Fremont St., 702-912-1622, therapylv.com

Beauty & Essex

Beauty & Essex’s offbeat spin on Mexican street corn is ravioli-style, with roasted poblano crema, jalapeno, cotija cheese and cilantro, $24.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 877-893-2001, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Shark

Shark, from celebrity chef Bobby Flay, enriches its grilled corn with coconut milk and cotija cheese and seasons it with yellow chile and oregano, $14.

Palms, 702-942-7777, palms.com

Bouchon Bistro

Bouchon’s summer version of fan favorite Poulet Rôti graces the roasted chicken with sweet corn, bacon lardons, hen-of-the-woods mushrooms and Dijon mustard jus, $29.75.

The Venetian, 702-414-6200, venetian.com

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.