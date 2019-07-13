SLS Las Vegas

Greene St. Kitchen

This large Palms speakeasy hidden behind a vintage Coke machine in the arcade gets more attention for the art on the walls than for chef Joe Zanelli’s food. But that’s kind of unfair, with dishes such as his shawarma-spiced Jidori chicken kebabs, served with tzatziki sauce and fresh baked pita, $18.

Palms, 702-942-7777, greenestkitchen.com

Cleo

Named after Cleopatra, the Mediterranean restaurant at SLS Las Vegas/Sahara is an overlooked gem that knows how to make familiar dishes nearly as exotic as the legendary queen. The kebabs are a perfect example, allowing guests to mix and match lamb kefta, chicken, shrimp, pork belly and wagyu beef skewers. $32 for three, with rice).

SLS Las Vegas/Sahara, 2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South, slslasvegas.com

Meraki Greek Grill

This quick casual suburban Greek restaurant has developed an incredible following among local foodies and chefs, thanks to its reasonably-priced authentic cuisine. While its skewered meats are listed on the menu as kalamakia, the chicken, steak and lamb varieties will satisfy any kebab craving, $14.50-$16.

4950 S. Rainbow Blvd. 702-202-1002, merakigreekgrill.com

Flights

The Strip’s newest tapas spot is a California import that features former Beauty & Essex chef Kyle Kingrey. His “stix” appetizer features two skewers each of Thai chicken, ancho shrimp and chimichurri beef, $18.

Miracle Mile Shops, 702-268-7264, flightsrestaurants.com

Topgolf

They call them “sticks to share,” but they look a lot like kebabs to us. Three different varieties of these impaled proteins are offered: al pastor style pork, Thai chicken and house-marinated steak, $10-$16.

4627 Koval Lane, 702-933-8458, topgolf.com.