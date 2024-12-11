6 Las Vegas eateries make Yelp top 100 US Chinese restaurants list

The local selections for Yelp’s inaugural list of the Top 100 Chinese restaurants in the U.S. reflects the breadth of true Chinese food in Las Vegas.

No. 1 cold noodles, left, and No. 11 special hot oil noodles from the restaurant Big Dan Shanxi Taste inside Shun Fat Supermarket in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Beef noodle soup from Shàng Artisan Noodles, which made Yelp's inaugural list of the top 100 Chinese restaurants in the U.S., released on Dec. 11, 2024. (Las Vegas Reviiew-Journal file)

A spread of dishes from China Mama, which made Yelp's inaugural list of the top 100 Chinese restaurants in the U.S., released on Dec. 11, 2024. (Station Casinos)

On Wednesday, Yelp released its inaugural list of the Top 100 Chinese restaurants in the U.S. Six Las Vegas restaurants made the list, and they reflect the scope of true Chinese food offered in the city.

Leading the Vegas cohort at propitious No. 8 is the Shanghai Plaza location of longtime local favorite China Mama, which now has five spots in Vegas, including the latest that opened Friday in Palace Station. China Mama is known for its mix of Cantonese, Sichuan and Dongbei dishes, the latter from the snowy Dongbei region of northeast China. Co-owner Ivy Ma is from Harbin, the second-largest city in the region.

Shàng Artisan Noodle on West Flamingo Road, celebrating the Chinese tradition of handmade noodles, comes in at No. 15, followed by The Magic Noodle at No. 19, another restaurant showcasing hand-pulled noodles, on South Fort Apache Road. Yun Noodle & Dumplings on South Decatur Boulevard, where one house specialty is Lanzhou beef noodle soup from northwest China, takes the No. 25 position.

Big Dan Shanxi Taste on Spring Mountain Road, a James Beard Award semifinalist in 2022 for its take on the spicy and fragrant cooking of Xi’an in northwest China, received a nod at No. 61. Noodlehead on South Jones Boulevard at No. 67, with dry and soup noodles, rounds out the Vegas offerings.

To create the top 100, Yelp considered, among other factors, the total volume and ratings of reviews for Chinese restaurants that are not national chains (so, no Panda Express). Visit here for the complete list.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.