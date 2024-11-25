54°F
Food

Popular Vegas Chinese restaurant opens 4th location, first in a casino

A spread of dishes from the new China Mama opening Dec. 6, 2024, at Palace Station in Las Vegas ...
A spread of dishes from the new China Mama opening Dec. 6, 2024, at Palace Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
The new China Mama opening Dec. 6, 2024, at Palace Station in Las Vegas features several dumpli ...
The new China Mama opening Dec. 6, 2024, at Palace Station in Las Vegas features several dumpling styles. (Station Casinos)
Crisp beef from the new China Mama opening Dec. 6, 2024, at Palace Station in Las Vegas. (Stati ...
Crisp beef from the new China Mama opening Dec. 6, 2024, at Palace Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2024 - 9:13 am
 

China Mama, the popular family-owned group of Chinese restaurants, is opening its fourth location Dec. 6 at Palace Station. The opening, but not the specific date, had previously been announced in August.

The Palace Station restaurant is the first for China Mama in a casino. It replaces Boathouse Asian Eatery, which closed on Sept. 1.

On the menu

Executive chef Bing Chou leads the kitchen, preparing such signature dishes as mapo doufu, sliced fish fillet with pickled mustard greens, dry pepper chicken, crisp pork with Mama special sauce, and crisp beef. The chef is also sending out specials such as prawns in salted egg yolk sauce, taro duck, pork joint stewed with rock sugar and braised pork belly with abalone.

Elsewhere, the menu runs to housemade potstickers and other dumplings, steamed pork buns, soups, Mama fried rice, Mama chow mein, and a host of shrimp, fish, chicken, duck, pork, lamb, beef and vegetarian options. Tradition and luxury combine for dishes such as stewed bird’s nest with young coconut, braised sea cucumber, braised dried abalone and live seafood dishes.

Mama history

The original China Mama on South Jones Boulevard closed after an early morning fire in late March 2023. In May 2023, China Mama Express, a takeout-only spot, debuted on South Rainbow Boulevard. About a month later, the sit-down China Mama reopened, moving to Shanghai Plaza in Chinatown, in the same center as ShangHai Taste.

Spring by China Mama, a higher-end restaurant showcasing Chinese pancakes assembled tableside with various fillings and condiments, debuted in May on Paradise Road, in the same center as Ferraro’s Ristorante.

China Mama in Palace Station opens at 5 p.m. Dec. 6, then daily at 11 a.m. Visit palacestation.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

