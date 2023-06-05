China Mama reopens in Shanghai Plaza

The Chinese restaurant officially opened its new location on June 15.

People walk in front of the new location for China Mama in Shanghai Plaza in Chinatown, where the restaurant relocated after closing its previous location following a fire, as seen on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People walk in front of the new location for China Mama in the Shanghai Plaza, where the restaurant relocated after their old place burned down, as seen on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

China Mama is back.

The Chinese restaurant, which has been closed on South Jones Boulevard since a late March fire, officially opened its new location at 4266 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 106, in Shanghai Plaza on June 15.

The restaurant is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 10 p.m.

China Mama Express, a takeout-only version of the full-service restaurant, opened about a month ago at 4250 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on Twitter.