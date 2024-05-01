Vegas restaurant deals for service members during Military Appreciation Month

In May, discounts and specials at Las Vegas Valley restaurants celebrate the contributions of service members.

May is Military Appreciation Month, honoring the contributions of current and past service members. Here are some restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley featuring discounts and specials to mark the month. Valid identification might be required. Offers are for active-duty and retired military unless otherwise noted.

■ Crush in the MGM Grand is offering 10 percent off the bill.

■ Eight Lounge in Resorts World is offering 20 percent off purchases in the retail humidor.

■ Green Valley Ranch: Borracha Mexican Cantina and Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca are featuring a 15 percent discount on the bill.

■ Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant in Durango is featuring 15 percent off the bill.

■ One Steakhouse in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is offering 10 percent off the check.

■ Piero’s Italian Cuisine, 355 Convention Center Drive, is featuring a 15 percent discount on May 25 and 26 during Memorial Day weekend.

■ The Still Crafts, Drafts & Eats in The Mirage is offering a 15 percent discount on the bill.

■ Tailgate Social in Palace Station is featuring a 15 percent discount on the bill.

■ UnCommons (6880 Helen Toland St.): General Admission is offering a complimentary appetizer. Sunlife Organics is offering a 10 percent discount to active-duty service members. Wineaux is featuring 15 percent off for dine-in orders.

