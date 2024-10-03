5 Las Vegas brunch places to try now

The brunches range from luxuriously reimagined standards to mimosas paired with drag.

A jalapeño-cheddar omelet from Snooze A.M. Eatery in Las Vegas. (Snooze A.M. Eatery)

Tres leches French toast from Toca Madera in The Shops at Crystals on the Las Vegas Strip. (Louiie Victa)

The terrace at Spago in Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip. (MGM Resorts)

A brunch spread for fall 2024 at Bardot Brasserie in Aria on the Las Vegas Strip. (Anthony Mair)

In the latest from brunching Las Vegas:

■ Bardot Brasserie, from celebrated chef Michael Mina, recently introduced about 15 brunch dishes and cocktails. Among the dishes are salmon carpaccio with dill crème fraîche, cornichons and brioche; seasonal French toast with strawberries and rose water mascarpone; and a Royale steak burger layering crisp pork belly, raclette cheese, caramelized onions and Dijonnaise.

The wet work includes a Moulin Rouge cocktail made from Grey Goose, Rainwater Madeira (a lighter style of the wine), passion fruit, egg white and lemon, and Le Jardin mingling Calvados, pear, lemon, pineapple and nutmeg. Brunch runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays through Sundays at Bardot Brasserie in Aria. Visit aria.mgmresorts.com.

■ Spago, the flagship restaurant of celebrated chef Wolfgang Puck, has introduced new brunch dishes and drinks, among them poached organic eggs with smoked salmon and asparagus, gulf shrimp ceviche tostada, duck confit with rice vermicelli and Vietnamese flavors, peach or blood orange bellinis, and a spicy lychee martini.

Brunch runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays through Sundays at Spago in Bellagio. Visit bellagio.mgmresorts.com.

■ Toca Madera in The Shops at Crystals offers every brunch diner a chance to roll lucky double 3s for a free meal (up to $1,500, gratuity not included).

Brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. The brunch menu features dishes such as a truffle quesadilla, raw bar items, a Toca Caesar salad with lime pepitas, tres leches French toast, a breakfast burrito, lobster enchiladas and a double A5 wagyu burger. Visit tocamadera.com.

■ Snooze A.M. Eatery serves breakfast and brunch all day. The restaurant recently introduced several new menu items for fall, including a jalapeño-cheddar omelet, pumpkin pecan pie pancakes, a pancake flight (cinnamon roll, strawberry shortcake, pineapple upside down), and a pumpkin latte or martini.

Snooze is at 1075 S. Rampart Blvd. and 6415 S. Durango Drive. Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Visit snoozeeatery.com.

■ Gipsy nightclub, 4605 Paradise Road, has revived its Sunday Ultra Brunch with a brunch buffet, bottomless mimosas and drag performances. Doors open at 1 p.m., with the show beginning at 2 p.m. Cost: $75. Visit gipsylasvegas.com.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. From Oct. 7 through 13, Ocean Prime at 63 CityCenter is donating a portion of the sales of its strawberry chiffon cake ($18/slice) to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

Beauty & Essex in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas with a $41 Pink Wonder Wheel of desserts and Tao Asian Bistro in The Venetian with a $25 pink fortune cookie are donating 10 percent from the sales of these items during the month to the American Cancer Society.

Cabo Wabo Cantina in the Miracle Mile Shops is donating $1 from each Vojito cocktail (berry vodka, house sour mix, blackberries, blueberries, lime, soda, mint) sold during October to Susan G. Komen Nevada. $16.45 or $49.95 for a pitcher.

El Segundo Sol in Fashion Show mall is donating a portion of the sales of its watermelon margarita ($16), watermelon piña colada mocktail ($10) and Pink Pama Shot ($12) to Las Vegas Breast Cancer Warriors. Summer House in Durango casino is donating a portion of the sales of its Summer House rosé ($12/6 ounces, $18/9 ounces) to the same organization.

Through Oct. 31, Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas, 4510 Paradise Road, is presenting its annual Oktoberfest celebration with daily specials, stein-holding contests, bar games, a band performing nightly, VIP packages with guaranteed seating and keg tapping by local notables on Friday and Saturday. Visit hofbrauhauslasvegas.com.

