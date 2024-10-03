Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Hard Time the werewolf attempts to grab his next victim within the Castle Vampyre haunted house during the Freakling Bros. Trilogy of Terror haunted house on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

HALLOWEEN

Freakling Bros. Horror Shows

After taking a year off, Freakling Bros. Horror Shows is back with a vengeance. Now in its 31st year, the purveyor of panic has revived the haunted attractions Gates of Hell, Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre. The haunted hot spots open at 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, as well as Oct. 10 through 13 and Oct. 16 through 31, at Desert Breeze Park, 8275 Spring Mountain Road. Admission starts at $50; freaklingbros.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden tunes are like heavy metal history lessons, epic jams about epic times, referencing everything from the reign of Alexander the Great to the “Rime of the Ancient Mariner.” On this tour, the band is blending classic cuts with selections from its latest album, “Senjutsu,” Maiden’s 17th record and one of its most ambitious yet, with a trio of tunes clocking in at over 10 minutes. See Iron Maiden at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena. Resale tickets are available at axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

COCKTAILS

Toasted’s anniversary

Toasted Gastrobrunch, a small restaurant group, opened its first location in early 2019 in Southern California, followed that year by its first location in Vegas. On Monday, Toasted is celebrating its fifth anniversary with $5 classic and flavored mimosas and $15 bottomless classic mimosas. The Vegas stores are at 9516 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 100, and 7345 Arroyo Crossing Parkway. Visit toasted.net.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Sum 41

Get your “Fat Lip” one last time when equally puerile and poignant pop-punks Sum 41 hit town on their farewell tour. We’re predicting a run on throat lozenges across town the following day after all of the sing-alongs at this one. See Sum 41 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort. Tickets start at $55; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Reggae Rise Up

To borrow a line from renowned partier Clark Griswold, prepare to have so much fun that you’ll need plastic surgery to remove the smile from your face when Vegas’ biggest annual reggae fest returns. Headliners Stick Figure, Slightly Stoopid and Rebelution top a deep bill that also boasts hip-hoppers Wiz Khalifa and Atmosphere at noon Friday to Sunday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Single-day tickets are $82.50, three-day passes are $235; reggaeriseup.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Teatime in Wonderland

From 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through November, Electric Playhouse, on the terrace level of the Forum Shops at Caesars, is presenting Teatime in Wonderland, an experience inspired by “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” the Lewis Carroll novel. The experience features interactive storytelling, English teas, and dishes prepared by Keris Kuwana, the celebrated Vegas pastry chef. Tickets start at $150 adults, $120 children. Purchase/details: electricplayhouse.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Keith Urban

It won’t be long until it’s easier to list the resorts in which Keith Urban hasn’t had a residency. After headlining at Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood Resort, the country singer is opening “High in Vegas,” a 10-date series of shows at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. See him at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday, with additional shows through Oct. 12, in BleauLive Theater. Tickets start at $80; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

HALLOWEEN

HallOVeen at the Magical Forest

HallOVeen at the Magical Forest is back for its 11th season of games, rides, entertainment and trick-or-treat stations. The Opportunity Village fundraiser also promises a cemetery with decorated trees and jack-o-lanterns along with friendly witches and ghosts. It opens at 5:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, as well as Oct. 11 through 13 and Oct. 18 through 31, at 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. Tickets start at $20; halloveen.org.

Christopher Lawrence

FESTIVAL

626 Night Market

626 Night Market runs from 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Rio, with food, drink, arts and crafts, games, merchandise and more. Entry tickets from $5. Purchase: eventbrite.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Classical Mystery Tour

The Beatles’ only local concerts were performed Aug. 20, 1964, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Classical Mystery Tour will re-create one of those shows, performing the same set list, for the first segment of their concert. Then, the musicians will perform more Beatles classics backed by the Las Vegas Philharmonic. See it at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $44.90; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence