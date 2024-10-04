95°F
‘Dirty soda’ shop looks to be coming to Henderson

The sign on a Swig soda shop in Bountiful, Utah, is shown Aug. 4, 2016. The chain has plans to ...
The sign on a Swig soda shop in Bountiful, Utah, is shown Aug. 4, 2016. The chain has plans to expend to Nevada with a new location in Henderson. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
A rendering of the exterior of the Swig store proposed for Henderson. The shop's dirty sodas ha ...
A rendering of the exterior of the Swig store proposed for Henderson. The shop's dirty sodas have been featured on the Hulu show "The Secrets Lives of Mormon Wives," leading to significant social media attention. (Henderson Planning Commission)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2024 - 5:26 pm
 

It looks like Swig will be doing Henderson dirty.

Swig, the soda shop chain that bills itself as the Home of the Original Dirty Soda, has submitted plans for a store on East Horizon Drive in the Black Mountain area of the city. The Henderson Planning Commission is set to consider the store at its Oct. 10 meeting, according to the agenda.

Swig, founded in Utah in 2010, is known for its “dirty sodas” that combine soft drinks with cream, juices and flavored syrups. The drink lies somewhere between a float and a traditional Italian soda.

In Henderson, Swig is proposing a 760-square-foot store with two drive-thru lanes for ordering, no speaker box and no indoor dining, according to planning documents. The shop, the first Swig in Nevada, will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. If approved, Swig will be at 771 E. Horizon Drive, in the Cornett Plaza.

The chain, which currently has locations in six states (with other states on the way), has recently gained significant media and social media attention because the stars of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” the Hulu show, rated their favorite Swig beverages.

Although Swig is closely associated with dirty sodas, the concept of combining sodas with creamers and flavorings is not new or limited to the chain, or even to the U.S., as the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office noted in April when it suspended Swig’s application to register the words Dirty Soda.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has reached out to Swig for comment. Visit swigdrinks.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

