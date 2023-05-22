China Mama, closed by fire, opens a takeout-only restaurant

Other new spots around the Las Vegas Valley include another Dragon Tiger Noodle from chef Jet Tila.

Spicy eggplant in garlic sauce with minced pork from the new China Mama Express in southwest Las Vegas. (China Mama)

Crossroads Lounge is debuting inside Crossroads Kitchen, the plant-based restaurant in Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. (Resorts World)

Squid ink spagehtti with seafood from chef Carla Pellegrino of Limoncello Fresh Italian Kitchen in Las Vegas. (Limoncello Fresh Italian Kitchen)

Salads from River Rock Pizza & Pasta set to debut in summer 2023 in Arizona Charlie's Decatur in Las Vegas. (Arizona Charlie's)

Dispatches from the latest Las Vegas restaurant reconnaissance:

■ China Mama, the popular Chinatown restaurant closed by a late March fire, has opened China Mama Express, 4250 S. Rainbow Blvd., under the same management and kitchen team. The menu, unusually deep for a takeout spot, offers dishes such as cold noodles in Sichuan sauce, scallion pancakes, sweet and sour sliced fish, crisp duck, stir-fried lamb, spicy twice-cooked pork and beef in black pepper sauce.

It’s still unclear if China Mama is going to open a sit-down restaurant in Shanghai Plaza in Chinatown, as the Review-Journal previously reported was a possibility. Visit chinamamaxpress.com (no “e” before the “x”).

■ Crossroads Lounge is debuting this week inside Crossroads Kitchen, the plant-based restaurant from chef Tal Ronnen that opened in Resorts World in May 2022. The Crossroads Lounge menu includes specialty cocktails.

■ River Rock Pizza & Pasta is scheduled to debut this summer at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, with Neapolitan-style pies, rock memorabilia and about 160 seats. The menu also features salads, pork-and-beef meatballs and braised short rib cavatelli. The first River Rock Pizza is in the Aquarius casino in Laughlin.

■ Dragon Tiger Noodle Co. is planning a location at 4205 S. Grand Canyon Drive, south of the 215 Beltway and West Flamingo Road, according to business license records. Chef Jet Tila recently opened his fourth Dragon Tiger restaurant in Boca Park. The menu showcases bowls built from choice of noodles, broth, proteins, vegetables, toppings and add-ons.

■ Pink Pink Tea Shoppe is going into Fashion Show mall, according to its website and business license records. The shop, which has three locations in the Bay Area and three more on the way there, serves tea, boba and matcha drinks, plus smoothies, with various toppings.

◆ ◆ ◆

Many plant-based burgers try to replicate the experience of meat. Not the new Veggie Shack from Shake Shack. It’s proudly veggie, built with mushrooms, sweet potatoes, carrots, farro and quinoa, then topped with American cheese, crisp onions, pickles and house sauce.

The Veggie Shack might not set out to mimic meat, but it’s satisfying (though not too heavy). The sandwich recently hit the spot at lunch with a new nondairy (you’d never know) chocolate shake and a boat of corrugated fries. The Veggie Shack, the shake and a nondairy frozen custard are available at all Shake Shacks in the valley.

◆ ◆ ◆

Limoncello Fresh Italian Kitchen, 8245 W. Sahara Ave., has introduced new menu items from Carla Pellegrino, the “Top Chef” star who recently joined the restaurant as chef and partner.

Among the dishes: jumbo lump crab meat and jumbo shrimp cocktails, linguine with jumbo shrimp, housemade squid ink spaghetti with seafood, pear and arugula salad, mussels and clams in white wine broth, and a 44-ounce tomahawk steak with port wine demi-glace. Visit limoncellolv.com.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.