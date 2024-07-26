Food and drink specials in Vegas to celebrate the Olympics

This restaurant is bringing $9.99 lobster rolls to Vegas. How is that possible?

A Louvre at First Sight from Vanderpump à Paris in Paris Las Vegas on the Strip. The cocktail celebrates the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Caesars Entertainment)

A Citrus Olympiad from Press Lounge in the Four Seasons on the Las Vegas Strip. The cocktail celebrates the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Four Seasons)

Signature cheesecake with a glaze of Olympic rings from LPM Restaurant & Bar in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on the Strip. The dish celebrates the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (LPM Restaurant & Bar)

A Parisian Games Collins from Bardot Brasserie in Aria on the Las Vegas Strip. The cocktail celebrates the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Bardot Brasserie)

An Olympic Ring of Berries from Mon Ami Gabi in Paris Las Vegas on the Strip. The dish celebrates the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Mon Ami Gabi)

The Seine might still be an open question as an Olympic venue — was it ever going to be clean enough? — but the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad are beginning Friday in Paris nonetheless.

Las Vegas is celebrating the Olympics with food and drink offerings, waiting until the Games come to our city (everything else does), with events like the bottle service throw, the caviar deadlift and the 100-meter day club dash. Until then, here are some Olympic flavors to try. All items are good from July 26 through Aug. 11, unless otherwise.

Paris Las Vegas: Mon Ami Gabi is sending out an Olympic Ring of Berries featuring choux pastry circles topped with raspberries, strawberries, blueberries and gold-flecked cream rings. $13.95.

Vanderpump à Paris is promoting three cocktails from its main menu that honor Paris landmarks. Look for the mezcal-based Louvre at First Sight ($26.95) delivered inside a glass pyramid, a large-format Eiffel Tower ($129.95) made from a choice of 12 signature shots, and the LoveLocked ($49.95) gin cocktail for two with a padlock and key, a nod to the now-outlawed practice of placing love padlocks on the Pont des Arts bridge.

Bardot Brasserie in Aria is mixing up a Parisian Games Collins with Grey Goose Vodka, vanilla simple syrup, lemon juice, muddled strawberry and a topper of Fever-Tree Club Soda. $20.

Cabo Wabo Cantina in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood is offering mix-and-match beer buckets featuring Heineken, Heineken Light, Dos Equis, Dos Equis Amber and Tecate. $25.

Four Seasons: Press Lounge is showcasing a bottle of Lallier Champagne ($248); a Champ de Baies Royale cocktail mingling Lallier Champagne, crème de cassis and fresh berries ($50); a Champion’s Elixir blending Uncle Nearest Rye Whiskey, Hennessy VS Cognac, Carpano Antica Formula Vermouth and Bénédictine ($27); and a Citrus Olympiad made with Courvoisier VS Cognac, Aperol, lemon juice, strawberry, pomegranate and mint ($25).

Veranda restaurant is featuring dinner specials: salade Landaise ($32), sockeye salmon tartare ($36), pan-seared diver scallops ($42), pan-roasted Muscovy duck ($45) and all desserts ($15).

LPM Restaurant & Bar in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has a signature cheesecake with berry compote topped by glazed Olympic rings. $16.

PTs Tavern locations are serving wings with fries and a Jameson shot or cocktail ($15) and Gilroy & Gold Fever pizzas ($16). At the bar, look for Firestone Walker 805 pints ($6), Patrón and Red Bull Watermelon margaritas ($10), Cali Squeeze Blood Orange cans ($5) and High Noon cans ($4).

The Tavern in the Fontainebleau is presenting The Games cocktail with Botanist Gin, Powerade Blue, lemonade and soda water ($21); a Going for Gold cocktail with Hennessy VS Cognac, Fireball, Core Power Vanilla, Coca-Cola and gold dust ($21); and a ribeye French dip sandwich ($30).

