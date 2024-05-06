China Mama is opening its 3rd Las Vegas restaurant

The new restaurant, Spring by China Mama, will join locations in Chinatown and the southwest.

Pizza Guys, a chain with about 90 locations, almost all of them in California, just opened a second shop in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Signature dishes shown on the front door of Spring by China Mama set to open in 2024 on Paradise Road in east Las Vegas. (Johnathan L. Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring by China Mama is set to open in 2024 on Paradise Road in east Las Vegas. (Johnathan L. Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In the latest Las Vegas restaurant reconnaissance:

■ China Mama, the longtime popular Chinese restaurant, is launching a third location, this time at 4480 Paradise Road, Suite 700A, in the same center that houses Ferraro’s Ristorante. The latest restaurant is called Spring by China Mama, as indicated by Clark County Building Department records and a colorful sign on the front door.

The original China Mama on South Jones Boulevard closed after an early morning fire in late March 2023. In May 2023, China Mama Express, a takeout-only spot, debuted at 4250 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 1006. About a month later, the sit-down China Mama reopened at 4266 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 106, in Shanghai Plaza, near ShangHai Taste.

Among other dishes, China Mama is known for its pan-fried pork buns, dumplings, braised beef noodle soup, mapo tofu and crisp duck. Visit chinamama2.com or follow @chinamama.lv on Instagram.

■ Puffcorn LV, a purveyor of corn puffs in several flavors, is now open in Fergusons Downtown, 1028 E. Fremont St., Suite 166. What’s a corn puff? Light and airy like a cheese puff, but instead of being savory, these are sweet from a caramel coating. The puffs come in flavors such as classic caramel, birthday cake and Mexican hot chocolate. Visit puffcornlv.com.

■ Pizza Guys, a chain with about 90 locations, almost all of them in California, has opened a second shop in Vegas, this one at 8180 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 102, in the southwest. Among the pizzeria’s signature pies are a heart-shaped pizza, a Cup & Crisp Pepperoni Duo and a Beef Taco Pizza with jalapeños. Visit pizzaguys.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

At Monzù Italian Oven + Bar, 6020 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 10, chef-owner Gio Mauro is sending out new or refreshed dishes for spring.

Look for chicken gizzards and eggplant with Sicilian sweet and sour sauce ($14); Palermo meatballs with currants and pine nuts ($10); risotto verde with artichoke, peas, fava, wild fennel and cured egg yolk ($28); house spiral pasta and shrimp tossed in Bronte pistachio pesto ($38); and sea bream with leeks and agretti, a gently salty Mediterranean marsh green sometimes called saltwort in English ($34).

◆ ◆ ◆

Chéri Rooftop, nestled beneath the replica Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas, has launched its daily Sunset Happy Hour that runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Happy hour offers specials such as rosé prosecco for $8, featured martinis, and bottles of Stoli, Stoli Vanil and Stoli Raspberry to share for $150.

◆ ◆ ◆

Oscar Goodman, former Las Vegas mayor and onetime mob attorney, presents “Over My Dead Body,” the next installment of his Oscar’s Dinner Series, starting at 6 p.m. May 15 at Oscar’s Steakhouse in the Plaza. The evening features a three-course dinner, special cocktail, wine pairings and Goodman offering classic stories of Vegas and the Mob.

Tables begin at $350 for two, plus taxes, fees and gratuity. Purchase: plazahotelcasino.com/dining/oscars-steakhouse/dinner-series.

◆ ◆ ◆

Chef Emeril Lagasse recently hit the Strip to mark the 25th anniversary of his Delmonico Steakhouse in The Venetian. The restaurant is continuing the celebration with lead mixologist Erik Kluever creating riffs on classic New Orleans cocktails served in an engraved commemorative glass, and with chef de cuisine Ivan Rojas offering, through the end of the year, specials inspired by the original 1999 menu.

