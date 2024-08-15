Popular Chinese restaurant to open Palace Station location

What does $35K buy at Gordon Ramsay’s F1 experience in Vegas?

China Mama in Shanghai Plaza in Chinatown Vegas, the third location for the popular restaurant, is seen in June 2023. A fourth China Mama is set to debut in fall 2024 near the Las Vegas Strip. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

China Mama, the popular longtime Las Vegas Chinese restaurant, is opening another location, this time in Palace Station, owner Station Casinos said Thursday in a statement. A fall opening is planned.

The new China Mama is replacing Boathouse Asian Eatery, which is closing after service on Sept. 1. Station Casinos ended its management agreement with Boathouse Asian, the statement said.

The original China Mama on South Jones Boulevard closed after an early morning fire in late March 2023. In May 2023, China Mama Express, a takeout-only spot, debuted on South Rainbow Boulevard. About a month later, the sit-down China Mama reopened, moving to Shanghai Plaza in Chinatown, in the same center as ShangHai Taste.

Spring by China Mama, a higher-end restaurant showcasing Chinese pancakes assembled tableside with various fillings and condiments, debuted in May on Paradise Road, in the same center as Ferraro’s Ristorante. The new China Mama marks the fourth restaurant in the group.

This year, an outpost of Lindo Michoacan, also family-owned like China Mama, opened at Palace Station.

