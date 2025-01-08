6 restaurants to debut at The Bend development in early 2025

Evolve Brewing of Las Vegas is going into The Bend Development in southwest Vegas in the first quarter of 2025. (Dapper Companies)

Six food and drink outlets — including one of the oldest names in Las Vegas and a big name from San Francisco — will open in the first quarter of 2025 in The Bend development at West Sunset Road and South Durango Drive. Dapper Companies, developer of the project, announced the debuts this week.

The Bend lies about a mile from UnCommons, with almost a dozen dining options (plus two more on the way), and from the Eat Your Heart Out food hall at Durango casino, also with about a dozen concepts. The addition of the Bend outlets — plus five more whose opening dates haven’t been disclosed — makes this corner of the southwest valley an even more significant (and more competitive) food and drink destination.

Here is a quick flavor guide to what’s ahead at The Bend:

■ Freed’s Dessert Shop, a family-owned bakery in Vegas since 1959, is set to open in February. Among the signature confections at Freed’s are a Belgian chocolate Parisian cake, strawberry shortcake filled with whipped cream and sliced strawberries, and cannoli stuffed with a blend of sweet ricotta, cinnamon and chocolate chips.

8730 W. Sunset Road, Suite G-120, freedsbakery.com

■ Marufuku Ramen, the acclaimed San Francisco ramen shop, debuts in January, its 10th U.S. location. Marufuku is known for its hakata tonkotsu ramen built with rich pork broth, ultra-thin noodles and chashu braised pork belly. Vegas will feature, for the first time at Marufuku, a full bar, one starring cocktails made with Japanese ingredients.

8670 W. Sunset Road, Suite H-120, marufukuramen.com

■ Mothership Coffee, born in Vegas, launched its sixth valley location here last week. Mothership roasts coffees originating from a single region or farm (known as single-origin) rather than blends. Along with its coffee menu, the new shop offers pastries and sandwiches, pickup orders, a drive-thru and a dog-friendly terrace.

8740 W. Sunset Road, Suite F-150, mothershipcoffee.com

■ The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, opening in January, serves traditional Greek dishes in a fast-casual setting. Look for tzatziki, hummus, falafel, gyros, souvlaki skewers, baklava and more. Owners Nick Della Penna and Trent Jones have taken The Great Greek from a Henderson neighborhood spot to more than 60 locations across the U.S.

8730 W. Sunset Road, Suite G-110, greatgreekgrill.com

■ Union Biscuit, founded by longtime locals Kyung and Honey Lee, is scheduled to launch Feb. 1. The breakfast and lunch offerings range from staples like Southern biscuits and gravy made in-house to a modern entry such as okonomiyake potato cakes. There are also vegan and gluten-free options.

8740 W. Sunset Road, Suite F-100, unionbiscuitlv.com

■ Evolve Brewing by Aces & Ales, set to debut in January, features an 8,800-square-foot brewery with a 10-barrel brewing system, a kitchen, 250 seats, a private event space and two dog-friendly terraces. Ales and lagers are crafted on-site using only malted barley, hops, yeast and filtered water.

8680 W. Sunset Road, Suite E-100, evolvebrew.com

This week’s announcement also said Butcher & Thief steakhouse, local Metro Pizza, St. Felix restaurant out of Hollywood, Dinette (one of two winners of the Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway), and Killer Whale Creamery from La Jolla, California, would open at The Bend in 2025.

The development consists of 158,000 square feet of dining, entertainment, retail and office space across 9.6 acres. Visit thebend.vegas.

