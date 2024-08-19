105°F
70 people to lose jobs as Strip restaurant closes

The entrance to Sol Mexican Cocina in the Forum Shops at Caesars on the Las Vegas Strip. The re ...
The entrance to Sol Mexican Cocina in the Forum Shops at Caesars on the Las Vegas Strip. The restaurant is scheduled to close in September 2024. (AVABLU)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2024 - 1:37 pm
 
Updated August 19, 2024 - 3:46 pm

Less than two years after opening, Sol Mexican Cocina in the Forum Shops at Caesars is shuttering on Sept. 30. A WARN notice, required under federal law when an employer is planning large-scale layoffs, was provided to the state of Nevada, listing Sept. 30 as the permanent closing date.

Seventy positions are being eliminated, including 13 servers and 14 line cooks, according to the notice.

Sol Mexican Cocina, known for its Baja-inspired food, opened in late 2022. The debut on the Strip marked the first Las Vegas outpost for Sol, one of a dozen brands in the Xperience Restaurant Group.

Sol took over the space that once housed Border Grill, on level one near the spiral escalator. The restaurant features more than 11,000 square feet, with 300-plus seats in the dining room.

Fish tacos and lots of mezcal

The menu offers a modern take on the cooking of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula, with dishes such as grilled chipotle corn carved tableside, grilled octopus slices atop fingerling potatoes, and fish tacos prepared gobernador (“governor”) style with cheese and creamy-citrusy gobernador salsa.

The beverage program showcases Sol margaritas, including one shaking together crushed watermelon and blanco tequila, and specialty cocktails built from scores of tequilas and mezcals, including a Mezcalero uniting mezcal, passion fruit, guava and fresh lime.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is awaiting comment from Xperience Restaurant Group on the closing.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

