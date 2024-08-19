A top Vegas wine bar and restaurant reopens after renovations

Part of the makeover involved installing a new wall of windows to frame views of the pool, gardens and the Sphere.

The bar at right, in the main dining room of La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway in Wynn Las Vegas, has been removed as part of an extensive renovation, which is set to be revealed when the restaurant reopens on Aug. 21, 2024. (Jeff Green)

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway, which offers one of the best wine lists on the Strip and a popular tray-passed brunch inspired by dim sum, will reopen Wednesday in Wynn Las Vegas after being closed since late May for extensive renovations.

Morton Group, which owns the restaurant, did not provide a cost for renovations. (A makeover in 2018 was budgeted for $1.4 million, according to news reports.) Morton Group, founded by Michael and Jenna Morton, also did not provide images of the restaurant ahead of the Wednesday reveal, instead describing the renovations in a Monday statement.

New views

The bar in the main dining room has been removed, replaced with a rank of windows offering views of the Wynn pool and gardens. The changes open up the space, making it less “cave” and “hideaway.” But perhaps more vibey, given the windows also afford views of the Sphere. (Tonight’s pairing: Chablis with lava lamp.)

The garden room sees the addition of a new bar set against a wall of live succulents. Hand-glazed tiles framed in teak line the bar. A bronzed mirror reflects the space, which flows through soaring glass doors to the terrace overlooking the pool and gardens.

Custom elements

Additional elements such as custom wood flooring, high-end fabrics, handmade furniture and stylish dinnerware complement the design and remodel. Karen Herold, who created the original design for La Cave, led the renovation of the restaurant, which opened in 2010.

Chef William DeMarco, culinary director of Morton Group, has developed several new dishes to celebrate the remodel. The dishes will be revealed with the reopening. Visit lacavelv.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.