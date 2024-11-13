After nearly 50 years in Las Vegas, restaurant expanding to downtown

The new location, at the crossroads of downtown, features the restaurant’s signature Southern staples.

Elote Nacho and a Pink Margarita, specials for November 2024, from Nacho Daddy, which has several locations in Las Vegas. (Nacho Daddy)

A basket of hush puppies from The Hush Puppy, which is expanding from its original store in west Las Vegas to an outpost downtown. (The Hush Puppy)

A hush (puppy) is falling over downtown Las Vegas.

The Hush Puppy, a Southern restaurant that opened almost 50 years ago on West Charleston Boulevard, is expanding to the Neonopolis building, 450 E. Fremont St. The restaurant will occupy Suite 135, the space that housed Banger Brewing, which closed in March 2023 after almost a decade.

The Ghormley family from Arkansas came to town in 1969 and launched The Hush Puppy in 1975. The restaurant is named after hush puppies, a Southern staple in which balls or oblongs of cornmeal batter are deep-fried and then served alongside seafood and other dishes. The version at The Hush Puppy is served with honey butter.

The restaurant had previously expanded to a now-closed location on North Nellis Boulevard. In March 2023, the Ghormleys sold the original Hush Puppy, which remains open, and the expansion rights to Vegas businessman Magdy Amer and his wife, Layla Amir.

The new restaurant is planned to open in early 2025. Besides the namesake dish, look for fried green tomatoes, fried oysters, fried catfish, frog legs, alligator tail, sweet potato pie and pecan pie on the menu. Visit thehushpuppylv.com.

Project 150, which offers services for homeless and disadvantaged youth in Clark County, is conducting its annual drive to provide at least 4,000 holiday meals to high school students and their families in need. Each meal box consists of a precooked turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn and green beans.

A $25 donation provides one meal for a family of four. A $500 donation feeds 20 families. Donate/details: project150.org/getinvolved, then scroll down to the Holiday Meals section.

Here’s a Thai twist to Thanksgiving. From Nov. 21 through 29, Pin Kao Thai Restaurant, at the Henderson location only, will offer holiday specials: a stir-fry of pork belly and Brussels sprouts in Thai sauce ($18.95) and lettuce wraps filled with stir-fried minced turkey and vegetables in Thai spices, then topped with cranberry gastrique ($14.95). Pin Kao is at 9530 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100.

To celebrate the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, Nov. 21 through 23, Triple Crown Cigar Lounge, in Town Square, will present its Big Race offerings on race days. A 1.5-liter magnum of Veuve Clicquot Champagne with choice of four cigars from Triple Crown’s walk-in humidor is $400.

A flight of three Macallan Whiskies, each a half-ounce pour of the 25-year, 18-year and 10-year releases, is $175. The lounge will also offer two Patrón tequila cocktail specials for $17 each and Patrón El Alto reposado tequila for $25 a shot. The race will be shown on several large-screen televisions. Visit triplecrowncigarlounge.com.

Nacho Daddy, the Vegas-born restaurant group that boasts “never a dry chip,” has added two menu items for November. Elote Nacho stacks traditional corn chips, creamy white queso, street-style Mexican corn, chipotle salsa and pico de gallo. The dish is finished with a drizzle of sour cream, crumbled cotija, cilantro and spurts of lime juice.

A Pink Cadillac Margarita blends Telsón Blanco Tequila, triple sec, sweet and sour mix and a splash of Chambord, all finished with a sugar rim and a raspberry garnish. Cost: $17.95 to $22. Visit nachodaddy.com for locations.

Casa Playa in Wynn Las Vegas, known for its modern Mexican coastal cooking, has debuted a late-night menu midway between dinner and nightlife. The menu, served Fridays and Saturdays from 10:30 p.m. until close, features bites, tacos and platters created by executive chef Sarah Thompson and craft cocktails from Wynn master mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini.

Among the offerings are Mexican blue shrimp ceviche with aguachile verde ($28), two chicken tinga tacos with queso fresco and cabbage ($17), a flaming First Time Caller carajillo with Licor 43 and espresso ($20), and an Obsidian cocktail built with Casamigo Reposado Tequila, Ancho Reyes chile liqueur, fresno chile, cucumber, black sea salt and lime ($20).

There’s also a live DJ, guacamole prepared tableside, and a tequila and mezcal cart. Visit wynnlasvegas.com.

