Best Ice Cream to make way for expansion and new bar at Ada’s

Ada’s, the Tivoli Village restaurant that opened in May, will gain a bar and additional tables as Best Ice Cream departs for its own space in the future.

The interior of Ada's at Tivoli Village. (Ada's)

Ada’s, the James Trees restaurant at Tivoli Village that opened in May, is expanding. The alcove that has been home to Trees’ Best Ice Cream is being remodeled to provide a full bar with eight seats, and four additional tables.

In a news release, Trees said the change is happening because the restaurant’s popularity has forced him to turn away would-be customers.

“Also,” he said, “we realized a restaurant named in tribute to a famous bar woman really needed a bar to be complete.” Ada’s is named for Ada Coleman, who was head bartender at London’s Savoy Hotel for 23 years beginning in 1903, one of only two women to hold the position.

Trees said Best Ice Cream, which is chef-driven, seasonal and artisanal, isn’t going away. The three most popular flavors, #AllTheVanilla, Amazonian Milk Chocolate and Billington’s Salted Caramel, still will be offered in the restaurant along with a seasonal vegan sorbet. The ice-cream brand is, he said, destined for its own space with an expanded menu, although details have not been announced.

Trees also has Esther’s Kitchen in the Arts District.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.