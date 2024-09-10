Breakfast spot on the Strip closes after more than 10 years

A new food and beverage concept is planned to debut in the space this winter.

Avenue Café at the MGM Grand will close following service on Nov. 17. A new food and beverage concept is planned to debut in the space in February, with details to follow, MGM Resorts announced. The restaurant debuted in June 2013.

The menu at the casual breakfast and lunch spot features bananas Foster pancakes, a bagel and lox, chilaquiles, a Monte Cristo sandwich, steak and eggs, a Cobb salad, pizzas, a patty melt and a build-your-own burger. And Vegas being Vegas, the menu also offers bubbles, mocktails, about a dozen classic cocktails and 51-ounce shareable fish bowl drinks.

◆ ◆ ◆

On Sept. 16, Amari Italian Kitchen & Wine Shop, 6825 Tom Rodriguez St., Suite 100, in UnCommons, is presenting Pamilya x Famiglia, a Filipino-Italian culinary celebration, in partnership with celebrated Las Vegas chef Roy Ellamar.

Among the nine or so dishes served family style are okoy sweet potato fritters with bottarga, mafaldine pasta palabok with shrimp broth and chicken chicharrón, and banana lumpia for dessert. Cost: $75. Tickets/details: amarilv.com. Seatings: 5:30, 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m.

◆ ◆ ◆

Negroni Week runs Sept. 16 through 22. Brezza restaurant in Resorts World will offer its St. Negroni cocktail made with St. George Botanivore Gin, Saint James Rhum Agricole, Lillet Blanc, cinnamon-infused Campari, strawberry syrup and Angostura bitters, for $22.

At 7 p.m. Sept. 19, Bar Zazu next door will host its Spirit of Zazu class, with attendees exploring gin varieties to create a classic Negroni and a riff; the class also includes light bites and live entertainment. Cost: $45. Reservations: opentable.com.

From 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20, The Chef’s Table in Eataly at Park MGM presents the Art of the Negroni class, with Negroni making, tasting, discussion, trivia and recipes, plus cheese and meats. Cost: $95. Tickets: eataly.com/us_en/classes-and-events/las-vegas.

Also during the week at Eataly, Toscana Ristorante & Bar will showcase two Negronis and two other cocktails, for $19 to $20. La Pizza e La Pasta, L’Aperitivo Bar and Grand Caffè Milano are serving classic Negronis for $19.

◆ ◆ ◆

From 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 18, Bistecca Italian Steakhouse in the Tuscany will feature a five-course dinner with pours from Uggiano winery of Tuscany. Among the pairings are Alaskan halibut with Ghibello Chianti Classico. Cost: $85. Reservations: eventbrite.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Beginning 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19, Ocean Prime at 63 Las Vegas, 3716 Las Vegas Blvd. South, will present a five-course (plus amuse) dinner featuring pours from Caymus Vineyards of the Napa Valley.

The dinner, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the winery, takes place in the Harmon private dining room and is hosted by executive chef Eugenio Reyes and Caymus market manager Nicholas Ashmore. Cost: $195. Tickets/menu: ocean-prime.com/table-talk.

For a limited time during September, the restaurant is also offering the ’22 Caymus California cabernet sauvignon at $25 for 6 ounces and $38 for 9 ounces, and the Caymus 50th Anniversary Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon at $45 for 6 ounces and $68 for 9 ounces.

◆ ◆ ◆

The Lake Las Vegas Classic, a golf and food event, returns to Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Sept. 27 and 28. The Culinary Feast runs from 5:30 to 10 p.m. the 28th at the club’s lawn, beach and clubhouse, with tastings of beer, wine, whiskeys, cocktails, and dishes from about 16 restaurants.

The Feast also features a silent auction and live entertainment. Tickets: $125. Purchase/details: lakelasvegasclassic.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Beginning 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4, Restaurant Guy Savoy in Caesars Palace is presenting a multicourse wine dinner, with each course focusing on one of the five senses.

French food expert Véronique Anastasie leads a discussion of each course and of techniques for experiencing the courses. The dinner concludes with a tasting of Louis XIII Cognac to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the House of Rémy Martin. Cost: $800. Limited seating. Reservations: Alain Alpe at aalpe@caesarspalace.com.

