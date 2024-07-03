British pub in Las Vegas closes its doors after nearly 30 years

A longtime staple of the Las Vegas Valley dining scene has closed its doors after serving customers for nearly 30 years.

The Crown & Anchor Pub at 1350 E. Tropicana Avenue is seen Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. The popular British pub, which opened in 1995, closed its Tropicana location without notice. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A longtime staple in the Las Vegas Valley dining scene has closed its doors after serving customers for nearly 30 years.

In a notice posted on the doors to the restaurant, Crown & Anchor British Pub announced that it has closed its main location on Tropicana Avenue.

Describing itself as a “Las Vegas social institution and tradition for over 20 years,” Crown & Anchor’s website says it opened the location at 1350 E. Tropicana in 1995.

In 2008, according to its website, Crown & Anchor debuted a second location, dubbed “Little Crown & Anchor Pub,” at 4755 Spring Mountain Road.

The closure notice posted on the door of the original Crown & Anchor advises that the Spring Mountain location is still open and directs customers to that eatery.

While the company has not directly addressed the restaurant’s closure, fans of the eatery have taken to its social media pages to share their sadness for the news.

“I can’t believe they closed the doors. It’s like a piece of Vegas died today!” a follower on Instagram commented on a post shared by the page.

Requests for comment from Crown & Anchor on the sudden closure of the Tropicana location were not immediately returned.