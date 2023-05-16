Celebrated chef Bobby Flay to open French brasserie on the Strip

The restaurant, with updates of classic frites, a dramatic raw bar and a 140-seat dining room, is planned for a late 2023 debut.

A rendering of the dining room at Brasserie B by Bobby Flay, the new spot from the famed chef planned for late 2023 in Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Olivia Jane Design)

Bobby Flay has taken diners to coastal Italy with his Amalfi restaurant in Caesars Palace. Now, the celebrated chef is seating them at a French café with his Brasserie B by Bobby Flay, set to open at the property in late 2023.

The restaurant will offer a French-inspired menu for lunch, dinner and brunch. Think nouveaux versions of classic frites, a raw bar, brasserie staples, lavish desserts and “some flavor surprises I’ve become known for over the years,” Flay said.

A glowing neon sign curving along an exaggerated cornice marks the entrance to the restaurant.

The lounge features a 20-seat bar composed of weathered marble, fluted wood and zinc accents. The lounge flows into the 140-seat dining room with handmade subway tile, blown glass chandeliers, cane-backed café chairs and a dramatic raw bar with a lighted canopy helping anchor the room.

Brasserie B will occupy the former Old Homestead restaurant near Montecristo Cigar Bar and Nobu Hotel and Restaurant.

