Food

Celebrated chef Bobby Flay to open French brasserie on the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2023 - 3:29 pm
 
Updated May 16, 2023 - 3:30 pm
A rendering of the dining room at Brasserie B by Bobby Flay, the new spot from the famed chef p ...
A rendering of the dining room at Brasserie B by Bobby Flay, the new spot from the famed chef planned for late 2023 in Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Olivia Jane Design)

Bobby Flay has taken diners to coastal Italy with his Amalfi restaurant in Caesars Palace. Now, the celebrated chef is seating them at a French café with his Brasserie B by Bobby Flay, set to open at the property in late 2023.

The restaurant will offer a French-inspired menu for lunch, dinner and brunch. Think nouveaux versions of classic frites, a raw bar, brasserie staples, lavish desserts and “some flavor surprises I’ve become known for over the years,” Flay said.

A glowing neon sign curving along an exaggerated cornice marks the entrance to the restaurant.

The lounge features a 20-seat bar composed of weathered marble, fluted wood and zinc accents. The lounge flows into the 140-seat dining room with handmade subway tile, blown glass chandeliers, cane-backed café chairs and a dramatic raw bar with a lighted canopy helping anchor the room.

Brasserie B will occupy the former Old Homestead restaurant near Montecristo Cigar Bar and Nobu Hotel and Restaurant.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

US has a major food waste problem. Here’s how you can help.
By Barbara Intermill Tribune News Service

Food is the most common material in U.S. landfills. And apart from consumer-facing businesses like grocery stores and restaurants, home is where most food waste happens.

 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Nevada Ballet Theatre’s production of “The Wizard of Oz,” the debut of the Sick New World music fest and a celebration of the movies of Troma top this week’s list of things to do.

