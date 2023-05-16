Celebrated chef Bobby Flay to open French brasserie on the Strip
The restaurant, with updates of classic frites, a dramatic raw bar and a 140-seat dining room, is planned for a late 2023 debut.
Bobby Flay has taken diners to coastal Italy with his Amalfi restaurant in Caesars Palace. Now, the celebrated chef is seating them at a French café with his Brasserie B by Bobby Flay, set to open at the property in late 2023.
The restaurant will offer a French-inspired menu for lunch, dinner and brunch. Think nouveaux versions of classic frites, a raw bar, brasserie staples, lavish desserts and “some flavor surprises I’ve become known for over the years,” Flay said.
A glowing neon sign curving along an exaggerated cornice marks the entrance to the restaurant.
The lounge features a 20-seat bar composed of weathered marble, fluted wood and zinc accents. The lounge flows into the 140-seat dining room with handmade subway tile, blown glass chandeliers, cane-backed café chairs and a dramatic raw bar with a lighted canopy helping anchor the room.
Brasserie B will occupy the former Old Homestead restaurant near Montecristo Cigar Bar and Nobu Hotel and Restaurant.
Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.