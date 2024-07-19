100°F
Costco’s new ‘apocalypse food buckets’ last for 25 years

A Costco warehouse is seen, July 8, 2022, in Thornton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
A Costco warehouse is seen, July 8, 2022, in Thornton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
July 19, 2024
July 19, 2024 - 11:13 am
 

When someone says that you can buy anything at Costco, they really aren’t lying. The fan-favorite bulk retailer’s selection of goods is so vast, that if one wanted to prepare for an apocalypse, they could. But we never expected the retail giant to lean completely into the “end of the world” lore, which is exactly what they have done with the now viral “Apocalypse” Dinner Kit.

Actually labeled as the ​​Readywise 150 Serving Emergency Food Bucket, this 150-serving survival dinner kit includes a variety of delicious meals that only require water to prepare and, in total, contains 25,280 calories. The best part? The kit has a shelf life of up to 25 years and is made in the good ol’ US of A. If ever there was a time to jump start your post zombie apocalypse plans, the higher-ups at Costco are signaling it’s now.

The new dinner kit was discovered by cookbook author Jeffrey Eisner and quickly shared to Instagram to spread the word. Eisner shows off the Readywise 132 Servings Emergency Food Supply Kit option, a $62.99 value, which boasts multiple servings of teriyaki rice, Alfredo, cheesy macaroni, apple cinnamon cereal and an array of other dishes only requiring water to make.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Customers interested in snagging one of these bad boys for themselves can expect to find two other apocalypse-ready dinner kits available as well. A 150-serving variety pack container for $99.99 and a 110-serving protein container for $179.99, each of which are currently discounted heavily online.

To get an idea of what exactly is inside, the 150-serving kit comes with 12 servings each of Pasta Alfredo, Cheesy Macaroni, Brown Sugar & Maple Multi Grain and Apple Cinnamon Cereal. Additionally, there are six servings each of Teriyaki Rice, Creamy Pasta & Vegetables, Potato Pot Pie, Tomato Basil Soup with Pasta, Chicken Noodle Soup and Crunchy Granola. Top that off with 10 servings of White Rice, 16 servings of Vanilla Pudding, 16 servings of Orange Drink and 24 servings of Whey Milk Alternative, and we’ve got a real post-apocalyptic party.

These days, we can’t be too careful in preparation for our future. For some, this dinner kit may be a little too extreme, but if you have the space and $100 to spare, why not snag one of these puppies and store it away for a rainy day, or year? We don’t know what tomorrow holds but we do know we’ll be hungry.

