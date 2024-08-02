97°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Food

Country superstar with emotional connection to Vegas opening Strip restaurant

Jason Aldean performs at the Park MGM's Park Theater in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Las ...
Jason Aldean performs at the Park MGM's Park Theater in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
More Stories
The library at Juliet Cocktail Room, opening Aug. 7, 2023, in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Str ...
Las Vegas Strip hot spot offering free cocktails
A Taco Bell location is seen in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Taco Bell to roll out AI ordering at its drive-thrus
Ne-Yo performs at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Julie Carter and her husband, Dominick Bautista Jr., the first local franchisees of Poki Bowl, ...
Poke restaurant opening 1st Las Vegas Valley location
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2024 - 1:28 pm
 
Updated August 2, 2024 - 1:51 pm

A Las Vegas country music mystery has been solved. Jason Aldean is opening a restaurant on the Strip.

A person with knowledge of the project, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed that the country music superstar would be launching Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, saying that the restaurant would occupy 10,000 square feet at 63 Las Vegas. Ocean Prime, the sleek steak and seafood spot, sits atop 63.

Clark County records indicate a cluster of building permits for a “Vegas Country Music Restaurant” at 3716 Las Vegas Blvd. South, the address of 63 Las Vegas. The restaurant construction is valued at about $9.8 million in the applications.

Earlier speculation had been that another country music star, Morgan Wallen, might be opening or involved with the restaurant, but in statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a representative for Wallen said that the musician was not opening a bar and restaurant at 63 or anywhere else in Vegas.

Aldean also has Kitchen + Rooftop Bar locations in Nashville and Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and in Pittsburgh. The Review-Journal is awaiting comment on the restaurant from a principal of 63.

On Oct. 1, 2017, the singer-songwriter was performing at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival when a gunman began firing into the crowd, resulting in 60 deaths and hundreds wounded. After the shooting, Aldean wrote an emotional Instagram post in which he expressed sorrow for the victims and their families.

The person with knowledge of the project did not know about the menu in Vegas. The restaurants in Tennessee and Pennsylvania show a mix of Southern comfort food, including Nashville hot chicken salad, Jason’s mac & cheese (cavatappi, chicken, pepper jack sauce, beer, bacon), grandma’s pot roast, a pork and beef meatloaf, and Mama Aldean’s peach cobbler.

Visit jasonaldeansbar.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Taco Bell location is seen in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Taco Bell to roll out AI ordering at its drive-thrus
Patricia Battle AMG-TheStreet

Taco Bell says it is adding voice artificial intelligence technology at hundreds of its restaurants in the U.S. by the end of 2024.

Ne-Yo performs at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Ne-Yo, Brian Posehn, Chris Brown and the annual “Star Trek” convention highlight this week’s entertainment lineup.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Poke restaurant opening 1st Las Vegas Valley location
recommend 2
New barbecue spot opening in Mountain’s Edge
recommend 3
Michelin-starred chef opening seafood spot on Las Vegas Strip
recommend 4
Closing date of legendary Strip restaurant remains a mystery
recommend 5
Texas meets Dominican Republic at new barbecue spot in Henderson
recommend 6
Vegas restaurant named among Yelp’s top 25 Indian spots in US