Doughnuts meet Korean corn dogs at new east Vegas restaurant

A selection of doughnuts from Sleepyhead Donut, which opened in late spring 2024 in east Las Vegas. The shop also offers Korean corn dogs. (Instagram)

Sleepyhead Donut — where coconut glazed meets Korean corn dog — has opened on South Maryland Parkway, near East Flamingo Road.

Milk cream doughnuts are swollen with matcha, Nutella and other fillings. Mochi doughnuts range from basic glazed and coconut glazed to birthday cake and choco peanut. There’s a Boston cream pie doughnut and versions stuffed with blueberry, strawberry or pineapple jam. Soft-service ice cream makes an appearance, too.

Korean corn dogs (called gamja-hotdogs in Korean) sport a crisper chewier coating than traditional American corn dogs because of their rice flour batter and dusting with panko breadcrumbs. At Sleepyhead, the dogs come in 10 styles, stuffed with gooey mozzarella or cheddar, or encrusted with a riot of fried potato cubes. The dogs are topped with ribbons of condiments: ketchup, spicy ketchup, honey mustard, mayonnaise, sweet and spicy and more.

The debut of Sleepyhead Donut, at 3977 S. Maryland Parkway, brings to east Vegas the milk cream doughnuts, mochi doughnuts and Korean corn dogs widely sold in Chinatown. Visit instagram.com/sleepyheaddonut.

