Family-owned Vegas brewery opens downtown taproom

Look for lagers, hefeweizens, IPAs, a food menu and a roomy terrace at the newest addition to Brewery Row in the Arts District.

Breakfast spot on the Strip closes after more than 10 years

First look at 3 luxury experiences for this year’s F1 race in Vegas

The exterior of the new Las Vegas Brewing Company taproom in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Brewing Company)

Kyle and Jamie Dolder of Las Vegas Brewing Company in the new downtown Las Vegas taproom when it was under construction. (Las Vegas Brewing Company)

Releases from Las Vegas Brewing Company, which has opened a taproom in downtown Las Vegas to complement its brewery elsewhere in the city. (Las Vegas Brewing Company)

The head on Brewery Row just got a bit thicker with the recent opening of the Las Vegas Brewing Company taproom. The row is a cluster of taprooms and breweries in and around the Arts District in downtown Vegas.

The new taproom, on South Third Street at Colorado Avenue, is the second location for Las Vegas Brewing, following the company’s brewery that debuted in 2022 on North Tenaya Way, near Cheyenne Avenue.

The taproom offers signature releases, guest taps, a full bar, big-screen televisions and a 1,300-square-foot terrace. The food menu features such dishes as beer cheese fondue, a Smashy Burger and The Degenerate, an early buzz pairing of a beer with a breakfast sandwich served from 11.a.m. to 1 p.m. daily for $10.

“We are incredibly proud to open our newest location in downtown Las Vegas, bringing our homegrown brewing brand to the center of our city’s hottest neighborhood — momentum powered by the fast-growing craft brewing scene,” said Las Vegas Brewing co-founder Kyle Dolder, who hails from a longtime Vegas family.

Head brewer Amanda Koeller leads the beer program at Las Vegas Brewing. She trained at the University of California at Davis, which ranks among the most respected brewing schools in the world. Koeller is assisted by Becca Halpin, a fellow Vegas native.

Together, they create releases such as Las Vegas Light, a crisp traditional lager; Hat Trick Hefe, an aromatic German-style hefeweizen; and Retro Glow Hazy, a citrusy IPA.

The new taproom is at 1226 S. Third St., Suite 180. Visit lvbrewco.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.