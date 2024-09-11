86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Food

Family-owned Vegas brewery opens downtown taproom

Releases from Las Vegas Brewing Company, which has opened a taproom in downtown Las Vegas to co ...
Releases from Las Vegas Brewing Company, which has opened a taproom in downtown Las Vegas to complement its brewery elsewhere in the city. (Las Vegas Brewing Company)
Kyle and Jamie Dolder of Las Vegas Brewing Company in the new downtown Las Vegas taproom when i ...
Kyle and Jamie Dolder of Las Vegas Brewing Company in the new downtown Las Vegas taproom when it was under construction. (Las Vegas Brewing Company)
The exterior of the new Las Vegas Brewing Company taproom in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Bre ...
The exterior of the new Las Vegas Brewing Company taproom in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Brewing Company)
More Stories
The Skybox display room at the preview of luxury hospitality offerings ahead of the Formula One ...
First look at 3 luxury experiences for this year’s F1 race in Vegas
Breakfast spot on the Strip closes after more than 10 years
Famed Vegas dumpling spot reveals opening date for Texas location
Acclaimed downtown Vegas pizzeria reveals opening date for Henderson outpost
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2024 - 8:45 am
 

The head on Brewery Row just got a bit thicker with the recent opening of the Las Vegas Brewing Company taproom. The row is a cluster of taprooms and breweries in and around the Arts District in downtown Vegas.

The new taproom, on South Third Street at Colorado Avenue, is the second location for Las Vegas Brewing, following the company’s brewery that debuted in 2022 on North Tenaya Way, near Cheyenne Avenue.

The taproom offers signature releases, guest taps, a full bar, big-screen televisions and a 1,300-square-foot terrace. The food menu features such dishes as beer cheese fondue, a Smashy Burger and The Degenerate, an early buzz pairing of a beer with a breakfast sandwich served from 11.a.m. to 1 p.m. daily for $10.

“We are incredibly proud to open our newest location in downtown Las Vegas, bringing our homegrown brewing brand to the center of our city’s hottest neighborhood — momentum powered by the fast-growing craft brewing scene,” said Las Vegas Brewing co-founder Kyle Dolder, who hails from a longtime Vegas family.

Head brewer Amanda Koeller leads the beer program at Las Vegas Brewing. She trained at the University of California at Davis, which ranks among the most respected brewing schools in the world. Koeller is assisted by Becca Halpin, a fellow Vegas native.

Together, they create releases such as Las Vegas Light, a crisp traditional lager; Hat Trick Hefe, an aromatic German-style hefeweizen; and Retro Glow Hazy, a citrusy IPA.

The new taproom is at 1226 S. Third St., Suite 180. Visit lvbrewco.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Red Lobster restaurant is seen in Schaumburg, Ill., May 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Red Lobster says it will soon exit bankruptcy protection
By Wyatte Grantham-Philips AP Business Writer

A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved Red Lobster’s reorganization plan, which includes a lender group led by asset manager Fortress acquiring the business.

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) leaps past Houston defensive back Hershey McLaurin (15) as h ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The UNLV football team’s home opener, the Sin City Burlesque Festival and a celebration of Nicolas Cage top the lineup for the week of Sept. 6-12.

MORE STORIES