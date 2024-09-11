First look at 3 luxury experiences for this year’s F1 race in Vegas
The Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix venues draw inspiration from Old Vegas, race culture and the city’s nightlife.
For a few hours Tuesday evening, the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix set up circuit (so to speak) in southwest Las Vegas — in a soaring (at times sweltering) warehouse within view (fittingly) of Spanish Hills and some of the most expensive homes in the city.
The occasion, at Blueprint Studios on West Hacienda Avenue, was a preview of three hospitality experiences for this year’s race: the Skybox above the Main Grandstand, the Turn 3 Club with views of turns two through four, and the trackside Club Overtake with views of turn four heading into the Koval Lane straightaway.
Cut & Taste of Vegas debuted some of the dishes it will be serving at the venues: mirin-glazed langoustines, roasted cauliflower with pine nut gremolata, sous vide beef tenderloin with tart cherry reduction. Events With a Twist, also of Vegas, showcased four of the cocktails it will be pouring, including a Pomegranate Margarita and a Belvedere Spiced Pear.
“The local component was very important for us,” Alvin Young, assistant vice president of food and beverage for Formula One, said of the homegrown talent. Young said more information on food and drink offerings would be released in the coming weeks.
The look of things
The preview featured re-creations of the experiences that were substantially similar, a Formula One representative said, to the actual experiences on race weekend.
The Skybox, with a profusion of red velvet, feather-trimmed fixtures and a gently sinuous bar, draws inspiration from Old Vegas and the Rat Pack. The space features indoor dining and a terrace. A ticket comes with all-inclusive food and drink and the option to purchase an assigned seat in the Main Grandstand.
Turn 3 Club, new in 2024, celebrates race culture with a large sleek Formula One logo, a mural of car components and images of vintage race vehicles. A ticket also comes with all-inclusive food and drink.
Overtake Club, which is sold out, takes its cues from Vegas neon and nightlife, with glowing doorways, glowing rods crisscrossing overhead and a neon race course glowing on one wall. For details and tickets, visit formula1.com/en/racing/2024/las-vegas.
