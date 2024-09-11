First look at 3 luxury experiences for this year’s F1 race in Vegas

The Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix venues draw inspiration from Old Vegas, race culture and the city’s nightlife.

Breakfast spot on the Strip closes after more than 10 years

Roasted cauliflower dishes are seen during a preview of luxury hospitality offerings ahead of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, slated for November, at Blueprint Studios, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Club Overtake display room at the preview of luxury hospitality offerings ahead of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, slated for November, at Blueprint Studios, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. Elements within the room take inspiration from the city’s nightlife and neons. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A plate of sous vide beef tenderloin is seen during a preview of luxury hospitality offerings ahead of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, slated for November, at Blueprint Studios, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Turn 3 Club display room at the preview of luxury hospitality offerings ahead of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, slated for November, at Blueprint Studios, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. Elements within the room take inspiration from Formula One and the history of the race. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Skybox display at the preview of luxury hospitality offerings ahead of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, slated for November, at Blueprint Studios, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. Elements within the room take inspiration from old Las Vegas and venues where groups, such as the Rat Pack, would have performed. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

From left: a Belvedere Spiced Pear cocktail, a Hennessy Tart Cherry Sour and a Volcan de Mi Tierra Pomegranate Margarita sit on display during a preview of luxury hospitality offerings ahead of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, slated for November, at Blueprint Studios, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alvin Young, assistant vice president of food and beverage for Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, during a preview of luxury hospitality offerings ahead of the event, slated for November, at Blueprint Studios, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Club Overtake display room at the preview of luxury hospitality offerings ahead of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, slated for November, at Blueprint Studios, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. Elements within the room take inspiration from the city’s nightlife and neon signs. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Turn 3 Club display room at the preview of luxury hospitality offerings ahead of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, slated for November, at Blueprint Studios, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. Elements within the room take inspiration from Formula One and the history of the race. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Skybox display room at the preview of luxury hospitality offerings ahead of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, slated for November, at Blueprint Studios, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. Elements within the room take inspiration from old Las Vegas and venues where groups, such as the Rat Pack, would have performed. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

For a few hours Tuesday evening, the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix set up circuit (so to speak) in southwest Las Vegas — in a soaring (at times sweltering) warehouse within view (fittingly) of Spanish Hills and some of the most expensive homes in the city.

The occasion, at Blueprint Studios on West Hacienda Avenue, was a preview of three hospitality experiences for this year’s race: the Skybox above the Main Grandstand, the Turn 3 Club with views of turns two through four, and the trackside Club Overtake with views of turn four heading into the Koval Lane straightaway.

Cut & Taste of Vegas debuted some of the dishes it will be serving at the venues: mirin-glazed langoustines, roasted cauliflower with pine nut gremolata, sous vide beef tenderloin with tart cherry reduction. Events With a Twist, also of Vegas, showcased four of the cocktails it will be pouring, including a Pomegranate Margarita and a Belvedere Spiced Pear.

“The local component was very important for us,” Alvin Young, assistant vice president of food and beverage for Formula One, said of the homegrown talent. Young said more information on food and drink offerings would be released in the coming weeks.

The look of things

The preview featured re-creations of the experiences that were substantially similar, a Formula One representative said, to the actual experiences on race weekend.

The Skybox, with a profusion of red velvet, feather-trimmed fixtures and a gently sinuous bar, draws inspiration from Old Vegas and the Rat Pack. The space features indoor dining and a terrace. A ticket comes with all-inclusive food and drink and the option to purchase an assigned seat in the Main Grandstand.

Turn 3 Club, new in 2024, celebrates race culture with a large sleek Formula One logo, a mural of car components and images of vintage race vehicles. A ticket also comes with all-inclusive food and drink.

Overtake Club, which is sold out, takes its cues from Vegas neon and nightlife, with glowing doorways, glowing rods crisscrossing overhead and a neon race course glowing on one wall. For details and tickets, visit formula1.com/en/racing/2024/las-vegas.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.