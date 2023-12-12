42°F
Food

Guy Fieri to throw massive free tailgate on Super Bowl Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Guy Fieri waves to fans during a grand opening event for his new restaurant on the Strip on Fri ...
Guy Fieri waves to fans during a grand opening event for his new restaurant on the Strip on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen in Horseshoe Las Vegas in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Holy moly, stromboli!

Guy Fieri is throwing a free tailgate. For 15,000. On Super Bowl Sunday.

The restaurateur and TV food personality will host Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate on Feb. 11, behind the High Roller observation wheel at The Linq on the Strip. The event features 20-plus restaurant pop-ups and performances by two musical superstars: Diplo, the DJ and record producer, and Dustin Lynch, the country music singer-songwriter.

People can register for free general admission tickets at guysflavortowntailgate.com. At the website, people also can purchase guaranteed entry tickets, tasting tickets, VIP tables or spots in Guy’s VIP Clubhouse.

Fieri will present the tailgate in partnership with Pepsi, so the event also features an oversize Pepsi bar, Pepsi cocktails, and Pepsi pairings with wings, burgers, pizza and other Fieri foods.

Among several other tailgate collaborations are Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse Pit created by Kingsford brand charcoal, a Sunday Slider Cookout starring free sliders made with King’s Hawaiian rolls, Papa Johns serving its pizza along with tailgate games, Klutch Vodka cocktails offered across the event, and Best Foods parking its food truck to sample Buffalo chicken dip.

Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate debuted at the 2023 Super Bowl in Phoenix. Fieri, a UNLV alumnus, has four restaurants on the Strip and a fifth outpost at Allegiant Stadium.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

