Buffalo wings are so old school, and Buffalo cauliflower is yesterday’s news. Hamptons in Tivoli Village has upped the ante with its Buffalo onion rings. Beer-battered and fried onions are tossed with buttered hot sauce and blue cheese crumbles and served with chive and buttermilk ranch and house-made smoked tomato ketchup. They’re $8 for five rings.
Hamptons in Tivoli Village combines onion rings, buffalo sauce
November 22, 2017 - 9:57 am