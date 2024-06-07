86°F
A look at what’s on the menu at Las Vegas Ballpark this summer

A burnt ends burrito from BBQ Mexicana is being served for the summer 2024 season at Las Vegas Ballpark. (Las Vegas Ballpark)
A root beer float is being served for the summer 2024 season at Las Vegas Ballpark. (Las Vegas Ballpark)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2024 - 6:36 am
 

Take me out to the ballgame — for burnt ends, beignets and frosé.

Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Aviators Triple-A team, announced its food and beverage offerings for the 2024 season.

What’s savory

Burnt ends brisket sausage topped with pickled onions and house barbecue sauce is new this summer. So are an Aviator beer brat with caramelized onions, giardiniera, horseradish cream and garlic Dijon aïoli on a New England-style roll, and an Off the Hook BBQ sub with four sides and pineapple upside-down cake. Benyeh, the Summerlin bakery, is a new purveyor, with beignets and roasted nuts.

BBQ Mexicana, from famed chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken, is back at the ballpark, sending out a signature burnt ends burrito, an avocado burrito and a smoked tofu bowl. Dueling dogs are making a return; the dogs draw on popular foods and flavors from the home cities and regions of opposing teams.

Hungry Hotshots featuring a junior Nathan’s hot dog with local brioche bun, a fruit cup, potato chips and a drink are on the menu again, too.

Frankie’s Uptown, the neighborhood bar not far from the ballpark, is serving its Aviators stroll (bread dough stretched, stuffed and baked) and its house meatballs.

Sweets and sips

On the sweet side, look for root beer floats, soft-serve ice cream, banana splits, Aviator sundaes and Dippin’ Dots, and frozen banana creations from Lea Lana’s Bananas.

For stadium sips, think Aviator Ale (the ballpark’s signature ale) and a new Anniversary Ale, both by Tenaya Creek Brewery. There are $5 beers at the Hanger Bar from 6 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday during homestands and $2 beers from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays during homestands.

The Aviator Rita, Aviators Mule and Spruce Juice cocktails are also on pour. And it’s frosé all (game) day with signature frosé.

For more information, visit thelvballpark.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

