92°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Food

If your name is George or Jorge, you can eat free in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2022 - 7:55 am
 
At the Downtown Grand, Triple George Grill is offering free meals in August to customers with f ...
At the Downtown Grand, Triple George Grill is offering free meals in August to customers with first names George or Jorge to celebrate the restaurant's 17th anniversary. (Downtown Grand)
A crab cake is among the dishes in free meals being offered to customers with the first name of ...
A crab cake is among the dishes in free meals being offered to customers with the first name of George or Jorge in August to celebrate the 17th birthday of Triple George Grill at the Downtown Grand. (Downtown Grand)
A tomahawk steak is among the dishes in free meals being offered to customers with the first na ...
A tomahawk steak is among the dishes in free meals being offered to customers with the first name of George or Jorge in August to celebrate the 17th birthday of Triple George Grill at the Downtown Grand Casino. (Downtown Grand)

Attention Georges and Jorges: It’s time to gather, head downtown and eat for free.

Through August at the Downtown Grand, the Triple George Grill is celebrating its 17th anniversary with free dishes and meals for customers named George or Jorge, and specials for customers dining without a properly named companion. (The deals are for folks whose first name is Jorge or George, so Regina, you’re out.) Identification required.

Lunch specials

Single George: A George Lunch of a half sandwich, choice of side, choice of soup or salad, a dessert bite and a nonalcoholic drink will be offered to Georges and Jorges dining solo or in a party with folks differently named.

Double George: Two free George Lunches will be offered to parties with two customers named George or Jorge.

Triple George: Parties with three Georges or Jorges will receive three free George Lunches, plus a choice of crab cake, shrimp cocktail or fried calamari, and a free bottle of sparkling or still water.

Dinner specials

Single George: Single Georges or Jorges (or parties with only one) will receive a free crab cake, shrimp cocktail or fried calamari appetizer with purchase of an entrée.

Double George: Parties with a duo of Georges or Jorges will receive a choice of two free appetizers (crab cake, shrimp cocktail, fried calamari) paired with two classically prepared martinis, with purchase of two entrées.

Triple George: Parties with a trifecta of Georges or Jorges will receive a choice of three free appetizers (crab cake, shrimp cocktail, fried calamari), three martinis and a 64-ounce tomahawk rib chop to share.

Not George or Jorge?

To celebrate the anniversary, George- and Jorge-less parties may also choose from a 64-ounce tomahawk ribeye for $200 or the George Lunch special (see above) for $20. Each purchase includes a $50 match bet obtained by visiting the Grand Rewards booth with a receipt on the day of purchase.

Triple George Grill — the name pays homage to the restaurant’s original three owners — is located at 201 N. Third St. and is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Visit TripleGeorgeGrill.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Human remains found at Lake Mead for 4th time since May
Human remains found at Lake Mead for 4th time since May
2
EDITORIAL: Manchin calls the green bluff on electric vehicles
EDITORIAL: Manchin calls the green bluff on electric vehicles
3
Red Hot Chili Peppers back in Vegas for first time in nearly a decade — PHOTOS
Red Hot Chili Peppers back in Vegas for first time in nearly a decade — PHOTOS
4
Las Vegas housing market gets slight break as mortgage rates dip
Las Vegas housing market gets slight break as mortgage rates dip
5
CARTOON: Staying strong
CARTOON: Staying strong
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST