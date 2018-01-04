In-N-Out adds first new menu item in over a decade

In-N-Out Burger has added its first menu item in more than 15 years, and it’s perfectly timed for winter.

The new hot cocoa available at In-N-Out. In N Out

In-N-Out Burger has added its first menu item in more than 15 years, and it’s perfectly timed for winter. Hot cocoa is now available at all of the chain’s restaurants nationwide.

This is actually the return of the item, according to In-N-Out President Lynsi Snyder.

“My grandparents, Harry and Esther Snyder, served it for many years beginning in the ‘50s,” Snyder explains. “I’m not sure how it fell off the menu but it’s part of our culture and something special for kids, and I’m happy that we’re bringing it back. For a certain generation, hot cocoa is an In-N-Out classic, and we hope it will be a favorite of a new generation.”

The cocoa is Ghirardelli. And yes, it comes with marshmallows.

