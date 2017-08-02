Las Vegas restaurant dish ‘The Mooch’ available for 11 days

It seems there’s nothing restaurants won’t capitalize on these days. Hence The Mooch, a “front-stabbingly delicious” special from Villa Italian Kitchen.

It seems there’s nothing restaurants won’t capitalize on these days. Hence The Mooch, a “front-stabbingly delicious” special from Villa Italian Kitchen, a national chain with numerous outlets in Southern Nevada. The Mooch, which is available for 11 days, starting today, is al dente spaghetti imported from Italy with two meatballs, marinara sauce, Caesar side salad and garlic roll. The suggested price, which may vary by location, is $8.19.

Water for life

The recent Metro Pizza water drive for the homeless collected more than 2,400 cases, or about 58,000 bottles.

