Las Vegas restaurants taking part in Veganuary celebration

Gina Marinelli, shown here at The Kitchen at Atomic in April, used a pop-up New Year’s Eve dinner at Starboard Tack to preview items she’ll feature at her new Summerlin restaurant, La Strega. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @dreacornejo

Vegans, Baby has announced its second annual Veganuary celebration, during which restaurants that don’t usually cater to vegans add plant-based specials. More than 30 local eateries are participating, and a portion of proceeds from every dish served as part of the celebration will be donated to the Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. For a list of participating restaurants, go to https://bit.ly/2CH74vU.

Groovin’ in a new year

Sparrow + Wolf’s New Year’s Eve party was a sort of official unveiling of its newly renovated space, although the restaurant actually re-opened last week after construction was complete. The funk-themed party was also a way to show off chef/owner Brian Howard’s growing affinity for live music in the restaurant. Look for more of that this year.

Chef gives peek at menu

Across town, Gina Marinelli used a pop-up New Year’s Eve dinner at Starboard Tack to preview items she’ll feature at her new Summerlin restaurant, La Strega. The menu, announced in advance, included dishes such as mortadella and pistachio pesto bruschetta, fritto misto di mare, cotechino sausage and rosemary lentils, Tuscan chicken spiedini, risotto in bianco, semolina-crusted branzino and stuffed squid. What the chef would not announce in advance was an exact opening date for the long-overdue restaurant, although she is promising it will be this month.

New Thai place on way

Bank Atcharawan, who created and later sold the popular Chada Thai and Chada Street restaurants, has finally settled on an opening date for his new Chinatown Thai restaurant, Lamaii. He tells us he’ll begin service at 4480 Spring Mountain Road on Jan. 18. Atcharawan also operates Patio Desserts and Drinks on Decatur Boulevard.

Factory Kitchen debuts

The Factory Kitchen, an Italian restaurant, has opened at The Venetian.

Sightings

Comedy rock duo Tenacious D at MB Steak at the Hard Rock Hotel. Actor Zac Efron in a group that included his brother, Dylan, Olympic gold medalist swimmer Conor Dwyer and Dwyer’s girlfriend, Victoria’s Secret model Janine Tugonon, plus Ross Lynch of the band R5 and comedian Pauly Shore, in separate parties at Tao at The Venetian. Fashion designer Christian Siriano at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

