101°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Food

Las Vegas spot is surprising pick for Yelp’s best doughnut shop in Nevada

Yo Mochi Cafe on South Eastern Avenue recently received the nod from Yelp on its list of the to ...
Yo Mochi Cafe on South Eastern Avenue recently received the nod from Yelp on its list of the top doughnut shops in every state. (Yo Mochi Cafe)
More Stories
White Castle located at 535 Marks St. in Henderson is now open. (Rochelle Richards/Las Vegas Re ...
You can get 25-cent sliders at Las Vegas Valley White Castle on Saturday
Traditional and new favorite dishes await as ShangHai Taste is expanding from Chinatown to the ...
Popular Chinatown dumpling spot to open new southwest Las Vegas location
Swordfish Milanese from Bramàre, an Italian restaurant set to debut in late June on Paradise R ...
New late-night Italian spot set to open off the Strip
A Costco food court is seen in this file photo. (Courtesy AMG-Parade)
Costco’s new CFO shares announcement about price of hot dog combo
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2024 - 2:08 pm
 

Vegas knows from doughnuts.

Classic glazed at Randy’s Donuts. Edible whimsy from Donutique in The Venetian. And, far too often, silly or pretentious renditions variously encumbered with creams, drizzles, crazy-color icing, towers of piped ganache, billows of whipped cream, marshmallows, cereal, lollipops and other excess.

So, given all the options (even the blech-y ones), it was surprising to learn that the best doughnut place in Nevada is — out in Henderson? Yo Mochi Cafe on South Eastern Avenue recently received the nod from Yelp on its list of the top doughnut shops in every state.

Clearly, people were ready for this mochi.

Less is more

The shop at 10271 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 116, feels youthful, with popping colors and graphics, a Tupakichu mural just off the entrance and cartoon portraits on the walls (including Eminem and Mr. Shakur). The vibe suggests, initially, that doughnut crazy might be on the way.

But Yo Mochi knows less is more. The doughnuts are beautifully spare. They have scalloped edges and simple glazes and toppings. Mochi (pounded glutinous rice) gives the doughnuts their distinctive chew. There are also versions stuffed with custard, say, or chocolate. Mochi malasadas and mochi waffles on sticks round out the menu.

Doughnuts are packed to go in a paper boom box.

Yelp “best” picks are sometimes puzzling or downright offensive (as in Eggslut having the best cheeseburger in Nevada). And it would have been unsurprising (though regrettable) if some spot serving too-sweet rococo monstrosities had been named best doughnut shop in Nevada.

But the choice of Yo Mochi, with its stripped-down style, suggests that Las Vegas might finally be coming to its senses when it comes to what makes a good doughnut.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Aidan Wharton and the cast of the “Girl From the North Country” North American Tour (Evan Z ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

“Girl From the North Country,” poet laureate Ada Limón and Avril Lavigne highlight this week’s entertainment lineup.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Cronut creator adding 2nd shop on Las Vegas Strip
recommend 2
4 new Las Vegas Valley restaurants, plus a big-name closing
recommend 3
Bubble tea chain that created TikTok stir is coming to Las Vegas
recommend 4
New Mediterranean restaurant opens in Henderson
recommend 5
Henderson restaurant closes after almost 10 years
recommend 6
Buddy Valastro replacing famed NYC pizzeria on the Strip