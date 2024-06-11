82°F
Food

Las Vegas Valley chef falls short at James Beard Awards

Chef and owner Steve Kestler poses for a portrait at his restaurant, Aroma Latin American Cocin ...
Chef and owner Steve Kestler poses for a portrait at his restaurant, Aroma Latin American Cocina, in Henderson, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Beef short ribs with mole, roasted sweet potatoes and esquites at Aroma Latin American Cocina, ...
Beef short ribs with mole, roasted sweet potatoes and esquites at Aroma Latin American Cocina, in Henderson, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Chef and owner Steve Kestler was named a James Beard Award finalist for 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Aroma Latin American Cocina, in Henderson, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Chef and owner Steve Kestl ...
Aroma Latin American Cocina, in Henderson, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Chef and owner Steve Kestler was named a James Beard Award finalist for 2024 (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
8 Vegas restaurants named on Yelp’s top 100 sushi spots for 2024
A selection of doughnuts from Sleepyhead Donut, which opened in late spring 2024 in east Las Ve ...
Doughnuts meet Korean corn dogs at new east Vegas restaurant
Chinglish Cantonese Wine Bar is open for business on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (El ...
2 innovative Chinese restaurants closing suddenly in west Las Vegas
A look at what’s on the menu at Las Vegas Ballpark this summer
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2024 - 6:14 am
 

Steve Kestler, chef-owner of Aroma Latin American Cocina, did not win the Best Chef: Southwest category Monday evening at the James Beard Foundation Restaurant & Chef Awards in Chicago. Chef Rene Andrade of Bacanora in Phoenix won the category in which Kestler was a finalist.

This marks the second year in a row that the Beards did not recognize a Las Vegas chef in the category. Oscar Amador, chef-owner of Anima by EDO, was a finalist last year but did not win. Amador was also a semifinalist this year for Outstanding Chef, a prestigious national category.

Other Vegas semifinalists this year who did not move to the final round are D.J. Flores, chef-owner of Milpa, and Brian Howard, chef-owner of Sparrow + Wolf, in the Best Chef: Southwest category, and Kimmie and Josh Mcintosh of Milkfish Bakeshop, a bakery pop-up, in the Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker category.

The Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge, announced in February as the winner of the America’s Classic Award for the Southwest region in 2024, was also recognized at the ceremony, along with the other regional Classic Award winners.

The Beards, often called the Oscars of the food world, were held at the Lyric Opera in Chicago.

Aroma is at 2877 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

