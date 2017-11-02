Mirage buffet rolls out chef’s table experience

Casino buffets remain an indispensable feature of the Las Vegas dining scene. Their enduring popularity has less to do with nostalgia than their ability to change with the times.

Chef's table experience at the Cravings buffet at The Mirage

Chef’s table experience at the Cravings buffet at The Mirage (MGM Resorts International)

Chef’s table experience at the Cravings buffet at The Mirage (Anthony Mair)

Chef’s table experience at the Cravings buffet at The Mirage (Anthony Mair)

As any buffet aficionado can attest, offerings get more upscale with every passing year. The latest example: chef’s table experiences. Following in the footsteps of The Buffet at Bellagio, which added such an option in 2014, Cravings buffet at The Mirage has rolled out a similar offering.

A chef’s table has long been a feature of many fine dining establishments — a special table reserved for honored guests, where they receive the chef’s personal attention and often dine on dishes not available to everyone.

At Cravings, it’s a table in the main dining area set up to accommodate from eight to 20 guests (eight to 16 is optimal). In addition to access to all buffet offerings, chef’s table guests will be treated to a multi-course meal of dishes prepared just for them, presented by a chef from the Mirage team.

The hotel’s vice president of food and beverage, Edmund Wong, says the inspiration was “to provide a little bit more of a personal touch for our guests.”

In addition to dishes like premium charcuterie and cheese, seasonal salads with greens cut tableside, hand-carved meats and a personal lava cake presentation, the experience includes beer and wine and personalized bread service. The team will consider dietary restrictions while preparing the menu. You also don’t have to wait in line for admission.

The experience is available from 4-9 p.m. daily, and cost is $50 a person Monday through Thursday and $53 Friday through Sunday — $20 more than the standard buffet prices. Reservations are required, with 24 to 36 hours advance notice preferred.

