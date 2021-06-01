New Aria restaurant features a burger with gold dust

The new fast casual restaurant concept created by MGM Resorts International will open June 11 at Aria.

Posh Burger will open at Aria on June 11. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coming soon to Aria, Posh Burger, a new fast casual restaurant concept created by MGM Resorts International.

The venue, featuring a variety of burgers, breakfast and chicken sandwiches, will open June 11 at the former Burger Lounge space.

Menu highlights include the Ultra-Posh Burger with Wagyu beef, foie gras, truffle and gold dust; Super Deluxe Wagyu Steak Burger, a ½ lb. Wagyu beef burger with house-made steak sauce, white cheddar cheese, onions and pickles; Truffle Mushroom Burger, a double cheeseburger with sautéed mushrooms and onions, garlic truffle sauce and truffled gouda cheese; Impossible Burger, a grilled vegetarian patty, Posh Sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles; Spicy Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich, a buttermilk fried chicken breast with hot buffalo sauce, lettuce, pickles and ranch dressing; and the Breakfast Burger, a beef patty, organic fried egg, American cheese, tomato and mayonnaise.

Guests will also choose from an assortment of sides, including French fries, onion rings, jalapeño tater tots, loaded cheese fries or a garden salad. Sodas, lemonades and chocolate banana or salted caramel milkshakes will also be available.

Hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit aria.com.