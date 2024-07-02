New bar opening in Huntridge area in downtown Vegas

Also new in Vegas restaurants: a Honey Salt refresh, a downtown steakhouse debuts, and a disco diner launches on the Strip.

In the latest Las Vegas restaurant reconnaissance:

■ Jive Turkey, a bar in the old Mahoney’s Drum Shop in the Huntridge area downtown, is planned to debut in early August, according to a note sent over the transom by Sam Pulliam, who is joining with Adam O’Donnell to open the bar. Jive Turkey will feature creative cocktails, scratch bar food and live music.

“We’re on a mission to create the ideal local bar experience,” Pulliam said.

The business partners have been renovating the former drum shop, including creating a breezeway with sliding doors that open to the outside. The motto of the bar is “Keep Vegas Shady,” a cheeky way of saying everyone is welcome. Hours will be 3 p.m. to 3 a.m., with the kitchen firing late. Jive Turkey is at 608 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 160.

■ Honey Salt, the longtime Vegas favorite, will close after brunch service on Sunday and reopen for dinner service on July 11. The restaurant, at 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., is receiving a refresh.

When Honey Salt opens again, look for Certified Angus Beef prime rib and a butterscotch sundae for $59 on Sundays this summer and fish and chips for $37 on Tuesdays during the season. Culinary power couple Elizabeth Blau and chef Kim Canteenwalla debuted the restaurant in October 2012.

■ Mae Daly’s Fine Steaks & Whiskeys, 2211 Las Vegas Blvd. South, cater-corner from The Strat, is celebrating its grand opening on July 12 with a benefit for local Autism Community Trust and related charities. The benefit runs from 7 to 11 p.m. and features wine, cocktails, a tasting of five styles of beef and live entertainment.

Mae Daly’s takes its name and inspiration from a famous saloon keeper during Prohibition-era Vegas. Tickets are $150, with all proceeds donated to the nonprofits, at eventbrite.com. The restaurant is the latest project from Richard Femenella, a longtime figure in Vegas hospitality. Visit maedalys.com.

■ Middle Child, a sibling restaurant of Cleaver and Herbs & Rye, just opened at 3900 Paradise Road, Suite N. The menu at the breakfast and lunch spot, open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., features benedicts, salads, a raw bar, sandwiches, pastas, main courses like shrimp and grits, dishes for the table like escargots, and cocktails and desserts. Visit middlechildlasvegas.com.

■ Diner Ross with “DiscoShow,” from Spiegelworld, is planned to launch in August at The Linq. This modern take on the diner will offer French onion soup, mac and cheese, popovers with caviar, lobster pot pie and more. Spiegelworld opened Superfrico at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in 2021 and No Pants burger inside Absinthe at Caesars Palace last year.

During July, Double Zero Pie & Pub, 3853 Spring Mountain Road, is celebrating its first anniversary and thanking customers for their support with a free welcome cocktail for all guests. The øø Spritz is made with pressed watermelon, jalapeño simple syrup, Aperol, lime and prosecco.

The pizzeria is also introducing new menu items: a salami rosa pie, a vegetarian pie, a summer salad with little gem lettuce and Double Zero cannoli in seasonal flavors. Visit doublezeropie.com.

Tickets go on sale July 9 at vegaspizzafest.com for the fourth annual Las Vegas Pizza Festival that runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 16 at The Industrial Event Space, 2330 Industrial Road. General admission tickets start at $55, VIP tickets at $115. Ticket prices will increase with demand, organizers say.

General admission offers unlimited pizza samples, interactive installations and photo-ops, bars and festival merchandise. VIP tickets offer early entry at noon, free beer with a commemorative glass, VIP lounge with seating and private air-conditioned restrooms, additional bites and live entertainment.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.