NYE inspires new items of Las Vegas restaurants

Relax: You don’t have to worry about those New Year’s resolutions until Monday.

Pink Champagne cupcakes (Freed's Bakery)

Pink Champagne cupcakes

Relax: You don’t have to worry about those New Year’s resolutions until Monday. Until then, you can continue your holiday indulgences with pink Champagne cupcakes from Freed’s Bakery, 9815 S. Eastern Ave. The Champagne-infused cakes are frosted with pink Champagne mousse and silver dragees. They’re $2.85 each, or $30 per dozen, and available Thursday through Sunday.

Holiday Helper

Another way to further those holiday indulgences is with the Holiday Helper at Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken. It starts with a piece of fried chicken that’s topped with smoked mac and cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, bacon and barbecue sauce. It’s available through Monday and is $8.95 at the Downtown Summerlin and Grand Bazaar Shops locations.

Seasonal dishes

Looking for a true indulgence for New Year’s Eve? Guy Savoy at Caesars Palace has introduced several seasonal selections, such as langoustine with dashi, hibiscus and Osetra caviar, and grilled veal sweetbreads with crispy hazelnut-milk skin and a mushroom extraction. It’s Savoy’s only place outside France, where La Liste has recognized Restaurant Guy Savoy in Paris as the best restaurant in the world.

Hockey brews

If you’re prepping for a Vegas Golden Knights game, you can do it for less at Ellis Island Casino, 4178 Koval Lane. From two hours before every home game until the final horn sounds, Ellis Island’s microbrews are $1 and its Slapshots (a microbrew with a shot of Absolut, Jack Daniel’s or Fireball) are $6. The special is available through the end of the season.

Seasonal cocktails

The Laundry Room, the hidden speakeasy inside the Commonwealth at 525 Fremont St., has introduced a number of seasonal cocktails including the Flip, with Demerara Dark Rum, honey, cream, rye and egg yolk, and the French Big Mouth, with cognac, orange and cardamom bitters, allspice and maple. They’re $16.