Food

Off-Strip Mexican restaurant closes after a little more than a year

The interior of La Popular CDMX, which opened its third U.S. location on June 26, 2023, in the Palms just off the Las Vegas Strip. (The Palms)
The interior of La Popular CDMX, which opened its third U.S. location on June 26, 2023, in the Palms just off the Las Vegas Strip. (The Palms)
A spread of dishes from La Popular CDMX, which opened its third U.S. location on June 26, 2023, ...
A spread of dishes from La Popular CDMX, which opened its third U.S. location on June 26, 2023, in the Palms just off the Las Vegas Strip. (The Palms)
A flaming sugar skull garnish completes the Yucatán Toucan cocktail at La Popular CDMX in the Palms in Las Vegas. (Studio 1208)
A flaming sugar skull garnish completes the Yucatán Toucan cocktail at La Popular CDMX in the Palms in Las Vegas. (Studio 1208)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2024 - 8:23 am
 

La Popular CDMX, the much-heralded contemporary Mexican restaurant that debuted in June 2023 at the Palms, has closed after a little more than year of serving spicy street corn salad, aguachile with tiger prawns, and tacos al pastor with meat sliced from the trompo spit in the middle of the dining room.

La Popular, from Grupo Carolo restaurant group of Mexico City and Eureka Restaurant Group of California, opened its third U.S. outpost with the Vegas restaurant. CDMX — Ciudad de México — is the abbreviation for Mexico City.

The restaurant’s English-language website currently lists three locations in California and one in Texas but none for Nevada. La Popular also no longer appears among the dining options on the Palms website. Popular review sites do not show reviews for the restaurant after late August.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has reached out for comment to representatives for the Palms and the restaurant.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

