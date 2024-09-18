Off-Strip Mexican restaurant closes after a little more than a year

The closing comes as Vegas is otherwise having a moment for contemporary Mexican restaurants.

La Popular CDMX, the much-heralded contemporary Mexican restaurant that debuted in June 2023 at the Palms, has closed after a little more than year of serving spicy street corn salad, aguachile with tiger prawns, and tacos al pastor with meat sliced from the trompo spit in the middle of the dining room.

La Popular, from Grupo Carolo restaurant group of Mexico City and Eureka Restaurant Group of California, opened its third U.S. outpost with the Vegas restaurant. CDMX — Ciudad de México — is the abbreviation for Mexico City.

The restaurant’s English-language website currently lists three locations in California and one in Texas but none for Nevada. La Popular also no longer appears among the dining options on the Palms website. Popular review sites do not show reviews for the restaurant after late August.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has reached out for comment to representatives for the Palms and the restaurant.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

