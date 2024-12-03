Pioneering off-Strip restaurant to close after 15 years

The southwest valley restaurant was famous for its brunch and the mingling of Jamaican and New Mexican flavors on the menu.

Executive chef Dalton Wilson, right, serves mimosas at DW Bistro on Sunday, May 28, 2017, at The Grammercy, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

It is a truism of Las Vegas dining these days that brunch is a thing, everywhere. That off-Strip restaurants are a thing, a destination in themselves. That off-Strip restaurants in the southwest bring a thing, too, offering worthwhile options close to home.

But when DW Bistro opened in 2010 on South Fort Apache Road west of the 215 Beltway, none of that was a thing like it is today. DW was a pioneer: in its celebration of brunch (though lunch and dinner were served, too), in its location in a far corner of the city, in its Jamaican and New Mexican flavors drawn from the heritage of founding chef Dalton Wilson.

But this pioneering project is ending. DW Bistro will close after a farewell brunch on April 6, the restaurant announced Tuesday. In 2016, DW Bistro moved from its original location on South Apache to its current space about a mile away in The Gramercy on West Russell Road.

Besides the final brunch, owner Bryce Krausman and the chef will showcase the DW Bistro journey through events, guests chefs and throwback dishes.

“We have had great culinary teammates that have spanned over a decade, and we are thrilled to share these final months with our longstanding loyal clientele and our remaining loyal staff,” Krausman said.

The announcement did not indicate a reason for the closing, and a representative for DW Bistro said one would not be immediately provided.

The departure of DW Bistro creates an available tenant space at The Gramercy.

“Although we are sad to see them go, we know they have left a long-lasting impression on the community, one we will count on, as we look forward to introducing a new fantastic partner to take the reins of this iconic space,” said Jerry Yahr, managing principal of The Koll Company, owner of the development.

DW Bistro is at 9275 W. Russell Road, Suite 190. Visit facebook.com/dwbistro or @dwbistro on Instagram.

